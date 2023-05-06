PIX: Nayanthara, Dhanush enjoy CSK vs MI match

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Tamil superstar Nayanthara, who will soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan and director husband Vignesh Shivan were spotted enjoying the IPL 2023 fixture between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians, at the Chepauk, in Chennai on Sunday.

The National Award winner Dhanush was yet again spotted at the Chepauk with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and noted music director Anirudh Ravichander.

The Maari actor also enjoyed the fixture between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son and Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was also spotted.