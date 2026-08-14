Will Dhoni Replace Fleming As CSK Coach?

M S Dhoni's appearance in Chennai has ignited fervent discussions among fans regarding the future of Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: M S Dhoni's Chennai visit has sparked curiosity about his IPL future. Photographs: Kind courtesy ITC Grand Chola/Instagram

Key Points M S Dhoni missed the entire 2026 IPL season due to an injury sustained during pre-season training.

Despite being retained by Chennai Super Kings, uncertainty looms over his participation in IPL 2027 as a player.

CSK had a disappointing 2026 campaign, finishing eighth.

The franchise is undergoing changes, including long-time head coach Stephen Fleming's departure.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in Chennai and his latest appearance has caught the attention of Chennai Super Kings fans.

The former India captain was welcomed at the ITC Grand Chola hotel, which shared pictures on social media and described him as an 'absolute icon' and a 'Chennai emotion'.

Dhoni missed the entire IPL 2026 season after picking up an injury during CSK's pre-season training camp.

Dhoni's IPL Future, CSK's Challenges

CSK had retained him for Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player, but with Dhoni now 45, there is still uncertainty if he will return as a player in IPL 2027.

CSK endured a disappointing 2026 campaign, finishing eighth with six wins from 14 matches and missing the playoffs.

The franchise has also entered a new phase after parting ways with long-time head coach Stephen Fleming following 17 years at the helm.

Ravichandran Ashwin believes former England T20 captain Eoin Morgan could replace Fleming as CSK head coach, but what if Fleming's successor is Thala. After all, who knows CSK better than MSD.