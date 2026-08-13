'His name is doing the rounds': Ashwin hints at CSK coach

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has put forward Eoin Morgan as a strong contender for the Chennai Super Kings head coach position, following Stephen Fleming's departure, while also advocating for MS Dhoni's continued leadership during the team's transition.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin reveals a name in the race to become CSK’s next coach. Photograph: CSK/X

Key Points Chennai Super Kings are searching for a new head coach after Stephen Fleming's exit following a disappointing IPL 2026 season.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Eoin Morgan is a strong candidate for the CSK head coach position.

Morgan's leadership record, including leading KKR to the IPL 2021 final and England to the 2019 ODI World Cup, makes him an intriguing option.

Ashwin also mentioned Brendon McCullum as a potential option, but noted his existing commitments with England's national teams.

Ashwin suggests MS Dhoni should continue to provide leadership and stability for CSK during this transition period, especially with a mega auction a year away.

Chennai Super Kings are looking at a new chapter after parting ways with long-time head coach Stephen Fleming following a disappointing IPL 2026 season.

With the franchise now searching for his replacement, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Eoin Morgan could be one of the strongest candidates for the job.

Eoin Morgan As Potential CSK Coach

Morgan does not have coaching experience at the highest level, but his leadership record makes him an intriguing option. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2021 final and captained England to their historic 2019 ODI World Cup triumph.

Ashwin feels Morgan's name is already gaining traction within the discussions around Fleming's successor. “I have a feeling Eoin Morgan might be coming… His name is doing the rounds strongly…; early discussions are on, no doubt. In this, two scenarios: Eoin Morgan- will he take it this year? Or someone else builds the team in a mini auction, and he takes it later?" Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

MS Dhoni's Role In CSK's Transition

Ashwin also brought up Brendon McCullum as another possible option. However, McCullum's existing commitments with England's ODI and T20I teams could make it difficult for him to take up the CSK role.

For Ashwin, though, CSK's immediate priority should perhaps be stability. With the franchise going through a difficult period, he believes MS Dhoni could continue to provide leadership and help the team through the transition before a permanent coaching appointment is made.

“I have a strong hunch that under Dhoni's leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together… Personally, that route is the correct one. I still think so. Because the appointment will be a touch late. Because the mega auction is only one year away. … My strongest hunch is that under MS Dhoni's leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together. That's my strongest hunch for at least the next one year," Ashwin said.