'MS Has Had A Big Influence': Fleming On Dhoni's Role At CSK In IPL 2026

Stephen Fleming says MS Dhoni continues to influence Chennai Super Kings despite missing IPL 2026 through injury, while conceding that CSK is paying the price for missed chances under pressure.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni chats with his Chennai Super Kings teammates after their loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said MS Dhoni continues to wield a strong influence within the squad despite not having played a single match in IPL 2026 so far.

Key Points Stephen Fleming said MS Dhoni continues to have a major influence on CSK despite not playing in IPL 2026.

Dhoni has remained closely involved with the squad while recovering from a calf strain.

CSK suffered a damaging five-wicket loss to SRH in their final home game at Chepauk.

Fleming admitted CSK failed to capitalise in pressure moments during recent games..

CSK now need to win their final match and depend on other results to keep playoff hopes alive.

CSK's playoff hopes suffered a massive setback after a five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final home game at Chepauk on Monday.

Dhoni, who has been sidelined with a calf strain, was expected to return for the crucial clash but once again remained out of the Playing XI.

Even so, Fleming stressed that the former captain's impact on the dressing room has remained invaluable, especially during a period of transition under new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

'MS has been around a lot this year, which has been really important for the team, for a lot of young players and continuity,' Fleming said after the match.

'He hasn't played, but he's still had a big influence on the team.'

The five-time champions now find themselves in a tricky spot. Placed sixth on the table, CSK must win their final league game and hope results from Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals go in their favour.

Against SRH, Chennai posted 180 for 7 after being put in to bat. Sanju Samson gave them a brisk start, while Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube chipped in with useful contributions. However, regular wickets prevented CSK from fully capitalising, with Pat Cummins leading the charge for SRH.

In reply, SRH paced the chase smartly despite losing wickets at intervals. Ishan Kishan anchored the innings with a fluent 70, while Heinrich Klaasen's quickfire 47 ensured the momentum stayed with the visitors as they sealed victory with an over to spare.

The win confirmed SRH's playoff qualification alongside Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Reflecting on CSK's campaign, Fleming admitted the team has failed to seize key moments in recent matches.

'Our performances under pressure in the last couple of games just haven't been quite up to it,' he said.

'We've been in the fight, which has been good. But if we'd been a little more accurate and a little more positive, things could have been different.'

Fleming, however, believes there is enough promise within the group to build on in the coming seasons.

'We're competitive with a lot of room to move, which is exciting moving forward. But we're disappointed we couldn't take the opportunities that would have put us right in the mix.'