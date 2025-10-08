'Wildlife is our duty': Anil Kumble's next challenge

IMAGE: Anil Kumble emphasised that wildlife conservation is a collective duty. Photograph: Anil Kumble/X

Former India skipper Anil Kumble has been appointed as the ambassador for wildlife conservation by the Karnataka government on Wednesday.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the honour, Kumble emphasised that wildlife conservation is a collective duty and called for a national-level seminar to promote knowledge sharing and strengthen efforts to preserve the country's forest wealth. He also lauded the forest department staff, saying their recognition would inspire them to continue their exemplary work.

Speaking during the event, Kumble said, "I thank Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for appointing me as the ambassador for wildlife conservation under the Forest Department. I am grateful to the Government of Karnataka for giving me this opportunity. Wildlife conservation is our duty. I am very happy that awards have been given to the forest department staff. This recognition will serve as an inspiration for them to do even better work and achieve more in the department."

"A national-level seminar should be organised on the topic of wildlife conservation. Through this, knowledge can be shared, which will greatly help in preserving our forest wealth. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the award recipients and their families," he added.

No bowler won India more Test matches than Anil Kumble. Anil Kumble's illustrious career was marked by numerous milestones and records that cemented his status as one of India's greatest cricketers.

In 1999, Kumble achieved the incredible feat of taking all 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan in Delhi. In December 2001, he became India's first spinner to claim 300 Test wickets on home turf in Bangalore.

A year later, Kumble repeated this feat in one-dayers, becoming the first Indian bowler to take 300 wickets in ODIs. In August 2007, at The Oval, Kumble surpassed Glenn McGrath's 563 wickets and achieved a personal milestone - a Test century that had eluded him for 17 years and 118 matches.

He was named India's Test captain for the 2007-08 home series against Pakistan. He went on to win the series, the first home triumph against Pakistan in 27 years.

In January 2008, Kumble broke the 600-wicket barrier, further solidifying his legacy as one of India's greatest bowlers. Kumble's remarkable career was a testament to his skill, dedication, and perseverance, earning him a revered place in Indian cricket history.

Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India across all formats and the fourth-leading wicket-taker in tests. He has played 401 matches across all formats and taken 953 wickets in his spectacular international career. He has an economy of 3.11 and an average of 30.06. He has eight ten-wicket hauls and 37 five-wicket hauls to his name.

He finished his career as the third-highest Test wicket-taker (619) behind his great contemporaries Muthiah Muralidaran and Shane Warne. Kumble holds the record for bowling the second-highest deliveries in Test cricket.

During his illustrious career, he bowled 40,850 deliveries, the second-most by any bowler. Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran holds the record for bowling the most deliveries in the Test format, with a whopping tally of 44,039 deliveries.

Kumble holds the record of being the second-fastest to reach 600 Test wickets. He achieved the feat in 124 matches. Muralidaran is the fastest to achieve the record. The Sri Lankan spinner reached the milestone in 101 matches.

In 2016, he was appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team. Under him, India achieved a No. 1 ranking in Tests. In 2010, he was elected president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and served a three-year term.