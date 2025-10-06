Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah

The series in Australia could well be Rohit's last in India Blues. But Kohli, given his high fitness standards, could play on until the 2027 World Cup.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's first assignment as India's ODI captain will be the three match series in Australia, beginning October 19. Photograph: BCCI

The winds of change are sweeping through Indian cricket.

After taking over the Test captaincy earlier this year, Shubman Gill has now seized the ODI leadership role as the selectors swiftly move towards uniting the Indian team's captaincy across all the three formats.



Six months after winning the ICC Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma has been removed as India's ODI captain as the selectors look to lock their plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Gill's first assignment as ODI captain will be the three match series in Australia, beginning October 19.



It is quite clear that Rohit and senior pro Virat Kohli still believe they are good enough for the 50 overs format where they boast a stellar record -- at least till the next World Cup. This is why they have stuck with the ODI format despite retiring from Tests earlier this year and T20Is in 2024.



By appointing Gill as the ODI captain, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar has given a stark message to Rohit, 38, and Kohli, 37 next month -- that they are in the last leg of their India careers.



The two veterans last figured in international cricket in March when they played a decisive role in India's ICC Champions Trophy triumph. To stay in contention for India selection, they had aced the mandatory fitness tests last month, showing they are keen to continue until the 2027 World Cup.

IMAGE: Will the ODI series in Australia be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's final outing for India? Photograph: BCCI

There is no doubt that Kohli and Rohit are among the all-time greats in One-Day Internationals. Rohit is the only player to have scored three double centuries in 50 overs cricket, in which he holds the world record for the highest individual score -- 264 from 173 balls against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in November 2014.



Kohli is regarded as the master of run chases in ODIs. As the 50 overs format's GOAT, he is the third-highest run-getter in ODIs with a career tally of 14,181 runs in 302 matches at an average of 57.78, with a world record 51 centuries; 28 of his hundreds have come in chases, 11 more than the great Sachin Tendulkar.



Kohli, Rohit's ODI Records

Rohit Sharma in ODIs Virat Kohli in ODIs GAMES 273 GAMES 302 RUNS 11,168 RUNS 14,181 AVERAGE 48.76 AVERAGE 57.88 HIGHEST SCORE 264 HIGHEST SCORE 183 STRIKE RATE 92.80 STRIKE RATE 93.34 100s 32 100s 51 50s 58 50s 74

Rohit's ODI Records Kohli's ODI Records Highest individual innings: 264 Most centuries in ODIs: 51 Most double centuries: 3 Fastest to 8,000-14,000 run mark Most centuries in a World Cup: 5 (2019) Most runs in a single World Cup: 765 (2023) Most centuries in a World Cup: 5 (2019) Most centuries in successful chases: 23 Most consecutive wins as captain in World Cups: 10 (2023) Most player of the series awards: 10

Putting reputations aside, Agarkar has shown that he is capable of making difficult decisions, and that the future matters more than the past. For the Mumbaikar, there's no beating around the bush as he has shown the mettle to carry out the tough task of transition, gradually phasing out the seniors while bringing in talented youngsters and giving them enough opportunities.



Yet, the task of effecting a smooth transition would be a very tough one for the selectors because these two all-time greats, even at the fag end of their careers, want to play at least one format for India, mainly to keep their value intact for the IPL.



'It is practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats. It is very difficult to have three different captains for three formats. In terms of not just the selectors, but more importantly, even for the coach, to plan with three different people is never easy,' Agarkar said.



Rohit, who took over as ODI captain in 2021, boasts of a stunning record as skipper in the 50 overs format. In 56 ODIs as captain, he has led India to victory in 42, for a success rate of 76 percent.



'Even if he had not won the Champions Trophy it would have been a difficult decision because of how good he has been for India. But you have got to sometimes look at what's coming forward, where you stand as a team and eventually look at what's in the best interest of the team,' Agarkar said, revealing his line of thinking.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's presence in the dressing room will be a big boost for Shubman Gill, who can bounce a lot of ideas off his predecessor. Photograph: BCCI

Cricketer-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik hailed Rohit's leadership, stating that he 'left Indian cricket in a better place than what you started and that is the great sign of a leader.'



'You were a phenomenal captain, tactically astute, but most importantly very friendly and got along with everyone and made them feel so comfortable.

'The legacy that you have left as captain in those big moments, in those big matches, you taught this current team how to win. You didn't leave it to anyone else,' DK said.



Rohit took over as ODI captain in controversial circumstances as Kohli, as he revealed later, was told only 1.5 hours before the selection meeting that he was no longer the ODI skipper, after he had given up the role in T20Is.



Rohit was informed in time about the decision to replace him as captain, confirmed Agarkar.



The series in Australia could well be Rohit's last in India Blues. But Kohli, given his high fitness standards, could play on until the 2027 World Cup, even though he has given high priority to his young family in recent years.



Rohit's presence in the dressing room will be a big boost for Gill, who can bounce a lot of ideas off his predecessor on how to manage things in 50 overs cricket and grow as captain in the format.



IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's stellar record as India's ODI captain. Photograph: BCCI/X

Also, the selectors seem to have ended all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's hopes in white ball cricket. Despite his all-round heroics in Test cricket, Jadeja has fallen down in the pecking order in ODIs, behind the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.



'With regards to Jaddu (Jadeja), at the moment to take two left-arm spinners to Australia was not possible. He is clearly in the scheme of things with how good he is but there will be some competition for places,' Agarkar said.

'Of course he was there in the Champions Trophy squad because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there. At the moment we could only carry one (left-arm spinner) and get some balance in the team with Washington and Kuldeep there as well and I don't think we're going to need more than that in Australia.'

Another senior player, Mohammed Shami, may not be seen in the national colours again as he continues to be ignored by the selectors across formats. With a new crop of young pacers -- Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, to name a few -- emerging, the selectors will find it difficult to recall Shami who, at 35, is at a stage when most pace bowlers decline rapidly.



Agarkar and Co. have, clearly, decided to cut the rope on the stragglers rather than letting careers peter out painfully, as happened with some greats in the past.