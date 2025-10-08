'Hitman' Becomes 'Fitman'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is now trending online as 'Fitman'. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma set social media on fire as the new 'Fitman' at CEAT Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 7, flaunting a leaner, sharper frame that has fans in awe.

The 38 year old looked every bit the style icon in a maroon blazer.

Fans couldn't stop talking about Rohit's remarkable transformation. Famously known as 'Hitman', he is now trending online as 'Fitman'.

Over the past few weeks, the former captain has reportedly shed 10 kg through intense training, teaming up with friend and former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for rigorous gym sessions in Mumbai.

This leaner, sharper Rohit comes just ahead of India's three match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19.

Social media erupted with praise, with fans comparing his new frame to Shreyas Iyer's and applauding his hard work and dedication. Some saw his transformation as a quiet message to the selectors following his removal as captain, while others simply celebrated Ro's commitment to fitness and longevity in international cricket.