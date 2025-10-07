Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!

Rajaneesh Gupta lists the amazing numbers that make Rohit Sharma one of the finest ODI batters of his time.
Rohit Sharma was replaced as India's ODI captain on Saturday, as the BCCI announced the squads for India's upcoming white ball tour of Australia, starting October 19.
Rohit led the team in 56 matches and won 42 of them, that is a win percentage of 76.36, only behind the great West Indian Clive Lloyd (76.11).
Rohit's win percentage is also the best among Indian captains who have led India in more than 50 matches.
Rohit's impact in One-day Internationals is unmatched. He holds the world record for the highest individual score in an ODI, smashing 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 in Kolkata and has the most double centuries than anyone else in world cricket.
Rohit Sharma in ODIs
|
GAMES
|
RUNS
|
HIGHEST SCORE
|
AVERAGE
|
STRIKE RATE
|
100s
|
6S
|
v Australia
|
46
|
2407
|
209
|
57.30
|
96.01
|
8
|
88
|
v Sri Lanka
|
55
|
2021
|
264
|
45.93
|
96.97
|
6
|
58
|
v West Indies
|
37
|
1613
|
162
|
57.60
|
91.85
|
3
|
35
|
v New Zealand
|
31
|
1073
|
147
|
38.32
|
85.84
|
2
|
47
|
v Pakistan
|
20
|
893
|
140
|
49.61
|
93.02
|
2
|
27
|
v England
|
23
|
846
|
137*
|
47.00
|
90.77
|
3
|
21
|
v Bangladesh
|
18
|
827
|
137
|
55.13
|
97.98
|
3
|
27
|
v South Africa
|
26
|
806
|
150
|
33.58
|
82.66
|
3
|
20
|
v Zimbabwe
|
7
|
242
|
114
|
40.33
|
74.92
|
1
|
5
|
v Afghanistan
|
3
|
150
|
131
|
75.00
|
127.11
|
1
|
5
|
v Ireland
|
2
|
64
|
64
|
64.00
|
96.96
|
0
|
3
|
v other teams
|
5
|
226
|
74*
|
75.33
|
103.20
|
0
|
8
|
Total
|
273
|
11168
|
264
|
48.76
|
92.80
|
32
|
344
Rohit – in India and outside
|
GAMES
|
RUNS
|
HIGHEST SCORE
|
AVERAGE
|
STRIKE RATE
|
100s
|
6s
|
in India
|
94
|
4867
|
264
|
57.25
|
103.70
|
14
|
179
|
outside India
|
179
|
6301
|
171*
|
43.75
|
85.83
|
18
|
165
Rohit, as opener and at other positions
|
INNINGS
|
RUNS
|
HIGHEST SCORE
|
AVERAGE
|
STRIKE RATE
|
100s
|
6s
|
as an opener
|
184
|
9138
|
264
|
54.71
|
96.35
|
30
|
316
|
at other positions
|
81
|
2030
|
114
|
32.74
|
79.6
|
2
|
28
Rohit, vs Pace & Spin
|BALLS RUNS
|OUTS
|AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|6S
|
|
v Pace
|
8303
|
7,561
|
161
|
46.96
|
91.06
|
230
|
v Spin
|
3731
|
3,607
|
55
|
65.58
|
96.67
|
114
Rohit, as captain/player
|
INNINGS
|
RUNS
|
HIGHEST SCORE
|
AVERAGE
|
STRIKE RATE
|
100s
|
6S
|
as captain
|
55
|
2,506
|
208*
|
52.20
|
111.97
|
5
|
126
|
as a player
|
210
|
8,662
|
264
|
47.85
|
88.42
|
27
|
218
Rohit – in won / lost / tied matches
|INNINGS
|RUNS
|HIGHEST SCORE
|
AVERAGE
|STRIKE RATE
|
100s
|
6s
|
in WON matches
|
167
|
7970
|
264
|
58.17
|
95.33
|
25
|
248
|
in LOST matches
|
89
|
3033
|
171*
|
35.68
|
87.33
|
7
|
89
|
in TIED matches
|
4
|
116
|
58
|
29.00
|
96.66
|
0
|
7
|
in NO RESULT matches
|
5
|
49
|
29
|
16.33
|
60.49
|
0
|
0
Rohit's mode of dismissals
|
Caught
|
148
|
Bowled
|
40
|
LBW
|
24
|
Run-out
|
13
|
Stumped
|
4
|
Not out
|
35
|
Retired hurt
|
1
Rohit’s major achievements in ODIs
- Highest Individual Score: Rohit holds the world record for the highest individual score in an ODI, smashing 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 in Kolkata.
- Most Double Centuries: He is the only cricketer to have scored three double centuries in ODIs, with scores of 209, 264, and 208*. No one else has scored more than one!
- Most Centuries in a Single ICC Cricket World Cup: Rohit scored 5 centuries in the 2019 World Cup, the most by any player in a single tournament.
- Under his leadership, India won the 2018 Asia Cup, the 2023 Asia Cup, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
- Performance as a captain: Rohit captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42, with a win percentage of over 76%. Among all captains who have captained their respective sides in 50 or more ODIs, only one
Highest win-percentage as captain in ODIs
|
GAMES
|
WON
|
LOST
|
TIED
|
NO RESULT
|
WIN%
|
Clive Lloyd (WI)
|
84
|
64
|
18
|
1
|
1
|
77.11
|
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
|
56
|
42
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
76.36
|
Ricky Ponting (Aus)
|
230
|
165
|
51
|
2
|
12
|
75.69
|
Hansie Cronje (SA)
|
138
|
99
|
35
|
1
|
3
|
73.33
|
Virat Kohli (Ind)
|
95
|
65
|
27
|
1
|
2
|
69.89
|
Michael Clarke (Aus)
|
74
|
50
|
21
|
0
|
3
|
70.42
|
Viv Richards (WI)
|
105
|
67
|
36
|
0
|
2
|
65.05
|
Steve Waugh (Aus)
|
106
|
67
|
35
|
3
|
1
|
63.81
|
Shaun Pollock (SA)
|
97
|
60
|
33
|
3
|
1
|
62.50
|
Graeme Smith (SA)
|
150
|
92
|
51
|
1
|
6
|
63.89
• Most sixes in all formats of international cricket (637) and the most in ODI World Cups
Most sixes in international cricket
|
6s
|
INNINGS
|
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
|
637
|
532
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
553
|
551
|
Shahid Afridi (Pak)
|
476
|
508
|
Brendon McMullum (NZ)
|
398
|
474
|
Jos Buttler (Eng)
|
385
|
396
|
Martin Guptill (NZ)
|
383
|
402
|
MS Dhoni (Ind)
|
359
|
526
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|
352
|
651
|
Eoin Morgan (Ire/Eng)
|
346
|
361
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
328
|
484
Most sixes in ODI World Cups
|
INNINGS
|
6s
|
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
|
28
|
54
|
Chris Gayle (WI)
|
34
|
49
|
Glenn Maxwell (Aus)
|
25
|
43
|
David Warner (Aus)
|
29
|
41
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
22
|
37
|
David Miller (SA)
|
21
|
35
|
Ricky Ponting (Aus)
|
42
|
31
|
Brendon McCullum (NZ)
|
27
|
29
|
Herschelle Gibbs (SA)
|
23
|
28
|
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|
37
|
27
|
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|
44
|
27
• Rohit’s batting average of 60.57 is the highest by an Indian and fourth highest by any player in the ODI World Cups.
Highest batting average in World Cups (Min.1000 runs)
|
INNINGS
|
RUNS
|
HIGHEST SCORE
|
AVERAGE
|
100
|
A B de Villiers (SA)
|
22
|
1,207
|
162*
|
63.52
|
4
|
Viv Richards (WI)
|
21
|
1,013
|
181
|
63.31
|
3
|
Kane Williamson (NZ)
|
26
|
1,167
|
148
|
61.42
|
2
|
Rohit Sharma (Ind)
|
28
|
1,575
|
140
|
60.57
|
7
|
Virat Kohli (Ind)
|
37
|
1,795
|
117
|
59.83
|
5
|
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)
|
44
|
2,278
|
152
|
56.95
|
6
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
35
|
1,532
|
124
|
56.74
|
5
|
David Warner (Aus)
|
29
|
1,527
|
178
|
56.55
|
6
|
Herschelle Gibbs (SA)
|
23
|
1,067
|
143
|
56.15
|
2
|
Sourav Ganguly (Ind)
|
21
|
1,006
|
183
|
55.88
|
4