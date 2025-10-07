Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!

Rajaneesh Gupta lists the amazing numbers that make Rohit Sharma one of the finest ODI batters of his time.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has scored over 11,000 runs in ODIs and is expected to add to his tally in the ODI series in Australia, starting October 19. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rohit Sharma was replaced as India's ODI captain on Saturday, as the BCCI announced the squads for India's upcoming white ball tour of Australia, starting October 19.

Rohit led the team in 56 matches and won 42 of them, that is a win percentage of 76.36, only behind the great West Indian Clive Lloyd (76.11).

Rohit's win percentage is also the best among Indian captains who have led India in more than 50 matches.

Rohit's impact in One-day Internationals is unmatched. He holds the world record for the highest individual score in an ODI, smashing 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 in Kolkata and has the most double centuries than anyone else in world cricket.

Rohit Sharma in ODIs



GAMES

RUNS

HIGHEST SCORE

AVERAGE

STRIKE RATE

100s

6S

v Australia

46

2407

209

57.30

96.01

8

88

v Sri Lanka

55

2021

264

45.93

96.97

6

58

v West Indies

37

1613

162

57.60

91.85

3

35

v New Zealand

31

1073

147

38.32

85.84

2

47

v Pakistan

20

893

140

49.61

93.02

2

27

v England

23

846

137*

47.00

90.77

3

21

v Bangladesh

18

827

137

55.13

97.98

3

27

v South Africa

26

806

150

33.58

82.66

3

20

v Zimbabwe

7

242

114

40.33

74.92

1

5

v Afghanistan

3

150

131

75.00

127.11

1

5

v Ireland

2

64

64

64.00

96.96

0

3

v other teams

5

226

74*

75.33

103.20

0

8

Total

273

11168

264

48.76

92.80

32

344

Rohit – in India and outside



GAMES

RUNS

HIGHEST SCORE

AVERAGE

STRIKE RATE

100s

6s

in India

94

4867

264

57.25

103.70

14

179

outside India

179

6301

171*

43.75

85.83

18

165

Rohit, as opener and at other positions



INNINGS

RUNS

HIGHEST SCORE

AVERAGE

STRIKE RATE

100s

6s

as an opener

184

9138

264

54.71

96.35

30

316

at other positions

81

2030

114

32.74

79.6

2

28

Rohit, vs Pace & Spin

BALLS RUNS OUTS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 6S



v Pace

8303

7,561

161

46.96

91.06

230

v Spin

3731

3,607

55

65.58

96.67

114

Rohit, as captain/player



INNINGS

RUNS

HIGHEST SCORE

AVERAGE

STRIKE RATE

100s

6S

as captain

55

2,506

208*

52.20

111.97

5

126

as a player

210

8,662

264

47.85

88.42

27

218

Rohit – in won / lost / tied matches

INNINGS RUNS HIGHEST SCORE AVERAGE STRIKE RATE

100s

6s

in WON matches

167

7970

264

58.17

95.33

25

248

in LOST matches

89

3033

171*

35.68

87.33

7

89

in TIED matches

4

116

58

29.00

96.66

0

7

in NO RESULT matches

5

49

29

16.33

60.49

0

0

Rohit's mode of dismissals



Caught

148

Bowled

40

LBW

24

Run-out

13

Stumped

4

Not out

35

Retired hurt

1

Rohit’s major achievements in ODIs

Highest Individual Score: Rohit holds the world record for the highest individual score in an ODI, smashing 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 in Kolkata.

Most Double Centuries: He is the only cricketer to have scored three double centuries in ODIs, with scores of 209, 264, and 208*. No one else has scored more than one!

Most Centuries in a Single ICC Cricket World Cup: Rohit scored 5 centuries in the 2019 World Cup, the most by any player in a single tournament.

Under his leadership, India won the 2018 Asia Cup, the 2023 Asia Cup, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Performance as a captain: Rohit captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42, with a win percentage of over 76%. Among all captains who have captained their respective sides in 50 or more ODIs, only one

Highest win-percentage as captain in ODIs



GAMES

WON

LOST

TIED

NO RESULT

WIN%

Clive Lloyd (WI)

84

64

18

1

1

77.11

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

56

42

12

1

1

76.36

Ricky Ponting (Aus)

230

165

51

2

12

75.69

Hansie Cronje (SA)

138

99

35

1

3

73.33

Virat Kohli (Ind)

95

65

27

1

2

69.89

Michael Clarke (Aus)

74

50

21

0

3

70.42

Viv Richards (WI)

105

67

36

0

2

65.05

Steve Waugh (Aus)

106

67

35

3

1

63.81

Shaun Pollock (SA)

97

60

33

3

1

62.50

Graeme Smith (SA)

150

92

51

1

6

63.89

• Most sixes in all formats of international cricket (637) and the most in ODI World Cups

Most sixes in international cricket



6s

INNINGS

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

637

532

Chris Gayle (WI)

553

551

Shahid Afridi (Pak)

476

508

Brendon McMullum (NZ)

398

474

Jos Buttler (Eng)

385

396

Martin Guptill (NZ)

383

402

MS Dhoni (Ind)

359

526

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

352

651

Eoin Morgan (Ire/Eng)

346

361

AB de Villiers (SA)

328

484

Most sixes in ODI World Cups



INNINGS

6s

Rohit Sharma (Ind)

28

54

Chris Gayle (WI)

34

49

Glenn Maxwell (Aus)

25

43

David Warner (Aus)

29

41

AB de Villiers (SA)

22

37

David Miller (SA)

21

35

Ricky Ponting (Aus)

42

31

Brendon McCullum (NZ)

27

29

Herschelle Gibbs (SA)

23

28

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)

37

27

Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)

44

27

• Rohit’s batting average of 60.57 is the highest by an Indian and fourth highest by any player in the ODI World Cups.

Highest batting average in World Cups (Min.1000 runs)