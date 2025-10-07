HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!

Rohit Sharma, Simply The Best In ODIs!

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
8 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 07, 2025 08:59 IST

Rajaneesh Gupta lists the amazing numbers that make Rohit Sharma one of the finest ODI batters of his time.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has scored over 11,000 runs in ODIs and is expected to add to his tally in the ODI series in Australia, starting October 19. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Rohit Sharma was replaced as India's ODI captain on Saturday, as the BCCI announced the squads for India's upcoming white ball tour of Australia, starting October 19.

Rohit led the team in 56 matches and won 42 of them, that is a win percentage of 76.36, only behind the great West Indian Clive Lloyd (76.11).

Rohit's win percentage is also the best among Indian captains who have led India in more than 50 matches.

Rohit's impact in One-day Internationals is unmatched. He holds the world record for the highest individual score in an ODI, smashing 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 in Kolkata and has the most double centuries than anyone else in world cricket.

 

Rohit Sharma in ODIs

    
GAMES   		   
RUNS   		   
HIGHEST SCORE   		   
AVERAGE   		   
STRIKE RATE   		   
100s   		   
6S   
   
v Australia   		    
46   		    
2407   		    
209   		    
57.30   		    
96.01   		    
8   		    
88   
   
v Sri Lanka   		    
55   		    
2021   		    
264   		    
45.93   		    
96.97   		    
6   		    
58   
   
v West Indies   		    
37   		    
1613   		    
162   		    
57.60   		    
91.85   		    
3   		    
35   
   
v New Zealand   		    
31   		    
1073   		    
147   		    
38.32   		    
85.84   		    
2   		    
47   
   
v Pakistan   		    
20   		    
893   		    
140   		    
49.61   		    
93.02   		    
2   		    
27   
   
v England   		    
23   		    
846   		    
137*   		    
47.00   		    
90.77   		    
3   		    
21   
   
v Bangladesh   		    
18   		    
827   		    
137   		    
55.13   		    
97.98   		    
3   		    
27   
   
v South Africa   		    
26   		    
806   		    
150   		    
33.58   		    
82.66   		    
3   		    
20   
   
v Zimbabwe   		    
7   		    
242   		    
114   		    
40.33   		    
74.92   		    
1   		    
5   
   
v Afghanistan   		    
3   		    
150   		    
131   		    
75.00   		    
127.11   		    
1   		    
5   
   
v Ireland   		    
2   		    
64   		    
64   		    
64.00   		    
96.96   		    
0   		    
3   
   
v other teams   		    
5   		    
226   		    
74*   		    
75.33   		    
103.20   		    
0   		    
8   
   
Total   		    
273   		    
11168   		    
264   		    
48.76   		    
92.80   		    
32   		    
344   

Rohit – in India and outside

    
GAMES   		   
RUNS   		   
HIGHEST SCORE   		   
AVERAGE   		   
STRIKE RATE   		   
100s   		   
6s   
   
in India   		    
94   		    
4867   		    
264   		    
57.25   		    
103.70   		    
14   		    
179   
   
outside India   		    
179   		    
6301   		    
171*   		    
43.75   		    
85.83   		    
18   		    
165   

Rohit, as opener and at other positions

    
INNINGS   		   
RUNS   		   
HIGHEST SCORE   		   
AVERAGE   		   
STRIKE RATE   		   
100s   		   
6s   
   
as an opener   		    
184   		    
9138   		    
264   		    
54.71   		    
96.35   		    
30   		    
316   
   
at other positions   		    
81   		    
2030   		    
114   		    
32.74   		    
79.6   		    
2   		    
28   

Rohit, vs Pace & Spin

     BALLS   RUNS        OUTS           AVERAGE               STRIKE RATE            6S   
   
   
v Pace   		    
8303   		    
7,561   		    
161   		    
46.96   		    
91.06   		    
230   
   
v Spin   		    
3731   		    
3,607   		    
55   		    
65.58   		    
96.67   		    
114   

Rohit, as captain/player

    
INNINGS   		   
RUNS   		   
HIGHEST SCORE   		   
AVERAGE   		   
STRIKE RATE   		   
100s   		   
6S   
   
as captain   		    
55   		    
2,506   		    
208*   		    
52.20   		    
111.97   		    
5   		    
126   
   
as a player   		    
210   		    
8,662   		    
264   		    
47.85   		    
88.42   		    
27   		    
218   

Rohit – in won / lost / tied matches

    INNINGS      RUNS      HIGHEST SCORE    

  AVERAGE   

   STRIKE  RATE      
100s   		   
6s   
   
in WON matches   		    
167   		    
7970   		    
264   		    
58.17   		    
95.33   		    
25   		    
248   
   
in LOST matches   		    
89   		    
3033   		    
171*   		    
35.68   		    
87.33   		    
7   		    
89   
   
in TIED matches   		    
4   		    
116   		    
58   		    
29.00   		    
96.66   		    
0   		    
7   
   
in NO RESULT matches   		    
5   		    
49   		    
29   		    
16.33   		    
60.49   		    
0   		    
0   

Rohit's mode of dismissals

  
   
Caught   		    
148   
   
Bowled   		    
40   
   
LBW   		    
24   
   
Run-out   		    
13   
   
Stumped   		    
4   
   
Not out   		    
35   
   
Retired hurt   		    
1   

Rohit’s major achievements in ODIs

  • Highest Individual Score: Rohit holds the world record for the highest individual score in an ODI, smashing 264 runs against Sri Lanka in 2014 in Kolkata.
  • Most Double Centuries: He is the only cricketer to have scored three double centuries in ODIs, with scores of 209, 264, and 208*. No one else has scored more than one!
  • Most Centuries in a Single ICC Cricket World Cup: Rohit scored 5 centuries in the 2019 World Cup, the most by any player in a single tournament.
  • Under his leadership, India won the 2018 Asia Cup, the 2023 Asia Cup, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
  • Performance as a captain: Rohit captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42, with a win percentage of over 76%. Among all captains who have captained their respective sides in 50 or more ODIs, only one

Highest win-percentage as captain in ODIs

    
GAMES   		   
WON   		   
LOST   		   
TIED   		   
NO RESULT   		   
WIN%   
   
Clive Lloyd (WI)   		    
84   		    
64   		    
18   		    
1   		    
1   		    
77.11   
   
Rohit Sharma (Ind)   		    
56   		    
42   		    
12   		    
1   		    
1   		    
76.36   
   
Ricky Ponting (Aus)   		    
230   		    
165   		    
51   		    
2   		    
12   		    
75.69   
   
Hansie Cronje (SA)   		    
138   		    
99   		    
35   		    
1   		    
3   		    
73.33   
   
Virat Kohli (Ind)   		    
95   		    
65   		    
27   		    
1   		    
2   		    
69.89   
   
Michael Clarke (Aus)   		    
74   		    
50   		    
21   		    
0   		    
3   		    
70.42   
   
Viv Richards (WI)   		    
105   		    
67   		    
36   		    
0   		    
2   		    
65.05   
   
Steve Waugh (Aus)   		    
106   		    
67   		    
35   		    
3   		    
1   		    
63.81   
   
Shaun Pollock (SA)   		    
97   		    
60   		    
33   		    
3   		    
1   		    
62.50   
   
Graeme Smith (SA)   		    
150   		    
92   		    
51   		    
1   		    
6   		    
63.89   

 

• Most sixes in all formats of international cricket (637) and the most in ODI World Cups

Most sixes in international cricket

    
6s   		   
INNINGS  
   
Rohit Sharma (Ind)   		    
637   		    
532   
   
Chris Gayle (WI)   		    
553   		    
551   
   
Shahid Afridi (Pak)   		    
476   		    
508   
   
Brendon McMullum (NZ)   		    
398   		    
474   
   
Jos Buttler (Eng)   		    
385   		    
396   
   
Martin Guptill (NZ)   		    
383   		    
402   
   
MS Dhoni (Ind)   		    
359   		    
526   
   
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)   		    
352   		    
651   
   
Eoin Morgan (Ire/Eng)   		    
346   		    
361   
   
AB de Villiers (SA)   		    
328   		    
484   

Most sixes in ODI World Cups

    
INNINGS   		   
6s   
   
Rohit Sharma (Ind)   		    
28   		    
54   
   
Chris Gayle (WI)   		    
34   		    
49   
   
Glenn Maxwell (Aus)   		    
25   		    
43   
   
David Warner (Aus)   		    
29   		    
41   
   
AB de Villiers (SA)   		    
22   		    
37   
   
David Miller (SA)   		    
21   		    
35   
   
Ricky Ponting (Aus)   		    
42   		    
31   
   
Brendon McCullum (NZ)   		    
27   		    
29   
   
Herschelle Gibbs (SA)   		    
23   		    
28   
   
Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)   		    
37   		    
27   
   
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)   		    
44   		    
27   

• Rohit’s batting average of 60.57 is the highest by an Indian and fourth highest by any player in the ODI World Cups.

Highest batting average in World Cups (Min.1000 runs)

 

    
INNINGS   		   
RUNS   		   
HIGHEST SCORE   		   
AVERAGE   		   
100   
   
A B de Villiers (SA)   		    
22   		    
1,207   		    
162*   		    
63.52   		    
4   
   
Viv Richards (WI)   		    
21   		    
1,013   		    
181   		    
63.31   		    
3   
   
Kane Williamson (NZ)   		    
26   		    
1,167   		    
148   		    
61.42   		    
2   
   
Rohit Sharma (Ind)   		    
28   		    
1,575   		    
140   		    
60.57   		    
7   
   
Virat Kohli (Ind)   		    
37   		    
1,795   		    
117   		    
59.83   		    
5   
   
Sachin Tendulkar (Ind)   		    
44   		    
2,278   		    
152   		    
56.95   		    
6   
   
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)   		    
35   		    
1,532   		    
124   		    
56.74   		    
5   
   
David Warner (Aus)   		    
29   		    
1,527   		    
178   		    
56.55   		    
6   
   
Herschelle Gibbs (SA)   		    
23   		    
1,067   		    
143   		    
56.15   		    
2   
   
Sourav Ganguly (Ind)   		    
21   		    
1,006   		    
183   		    
55.88   		    
4   
RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
Rohit Sharma Deserved To Be Treated Better!
Gill's Era Dawns: Kohli, Rohit's Last Hurrah
Sixes, Trophies, Heartbreaks: Rohit's Epic Reign!
Virat Faster, But Rohit Overtakes Sachin in ODI Runs
The KING of TONS

