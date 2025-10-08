Abhishek Sharma Wears Asia Cup MVP Crown

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of Asia Cup 2025.
This Most Valuable Player (MVP) analysis of the 2025 Asia Cup is coming rather late. But we decided to publish it if only to celebrate a truly astounding performance by Abhishek Sharma.
If Abhishek can even stay close to this form, future India T20 matches are going to be enormously entertaining.
Three Indians figure in the top 5 MVP list, which isn't such a surprise because India was overwhelming the best.
Abhishek Sharma (#1) had a MVPI of 486, in large part because of his phenomenal strike rate of 200. Tilak Varma was #3 with a MVPI of 302 and Kuldip Yadav was #5 with a MVPI of 274 because of his 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.3.
Pathun Nissanka (MVP 364) was #2 because of a torrid 107, but Shaheen Afridi (#4, 290) was without a doubt the best all-rounder on view. Sahibzada Farhan (#6, 273) also had an excellent Asia Cup.
The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting + bowling + fielding performance into a single run equivalent.
The formula to compute the MVP is devised to reward batsmen who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take wickets at low economy rates and fielders who field the best (take a lot of catches, and participate in run outs).
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|MVPI
|Top Score
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|1
|Abhishek Sharma
|IND
|486
|75
|314
|32
|19
|200
|0
|8.5
|7
|2
|Pathum Nissanka
|SL
|364
|107
|261
|23
|11
|160
|0
|-
|6
|3
|Tilak Varma
|IND
|302
|69
|213
|12
|10
|132
|1
|7.2
|7
|4
|Shaheen Afridi
|PAK
|290
|33
|83
|3
|8
|177
|10
|6.6
|7
|5
|Kuldeep Yadav
|IND
|274
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33
|17
|6.3
|7
|6
|Sahibzada Farhan
|PAK
|273
|58
|217
|14
|11
|116
|0
|-
|7
|7
|Saif Hassan
|BAN
|226
|69
|178
|8
|12
|128
|0
|9.2
|4
|8
|Fakhar Zaman
|PAK
|212
|50
|181
|16
|5
|121
|0
|-
|7
|9
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|AFG
|210
|53
|89
|4
|8
|217
|3
|4.7
|3
|10
|Kusal Perera
|SL
|205
|58
|146
|15
|3
|139
|0
|-
|6
|11
|Mahammad Haris
|PAK
|202
|66
|131
|13
|4
|134
|0
|-
|7
|12
|Sanju Samson
|IND
|188
|56
|132
|7
|7
|125
|0
|-
|7
|13
|Litton Das
|BAN
|187
|59
|119
|13
|1
|129
|0
|-
|4
|14
|Shubman Gill
|IND
|185
|47
|127
|17
|2
|151
|0
|-
|7
|15
|Dasun Shanaka
|SL
|183
|64
|93
|6
|7
|169
|5
|8.2
|6
|16
|Mohammad Nawaz
|PAK
|180
|38
|113
|9
|6
|136
|2
|7.3
|7
|17
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|172
|60
|108
|6
|8
|171
|1
|7.4
|3
|18
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|SL
|171
|20
|37
|4
|1
|154
|8
|6.5
|6
|19
|Axar Patel
|IND
|169
|26
|57
|4
|2
|133
|6
|6.9
|7
|20
|Towhid Hridoy
|BAN
|169
|58
|139
|6
|3
|114
|0
|-
|6
|21
|Kusal Mendis
|SL
|168
|74
|122
|13
|3
|123
|0
|-
|6
|22
|Saim Ayub
|PAK
|166
|21
|37
|3
|1
|97
|8
|6.4
|7
|23
|Rishad Hossain
|BAN
|165
|16
|18
|2
|1
|129
|8
|7
|5
|24
|Aamir Kaleem
|OMA
|161
|64
|79
|8
|3
|134
|5
|9.5
|3
|25
|Faheem Ashraf
|PAK
|153
|20
|53
|4
|2
|143
|6
|7.4
|6
|26
|Mustafizur Rahman
|BAN
|146
|6
|12
|2
|0
|80
|9
|7.4
|6
|27
|Muhammad Waseem
|UAE
|144
|69
|102
|11
|3
|112
|0
|-
|3
|28
|Niazakat Khan
|HKG
|138
|52
|94
|6
|3
|121
|0
|-
|3
|29
|Junaid Siddique
|UAE
|138
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.3
|3
|30
|Jiten Ramanandi
|OMA
|128
|13
|25
|5
|0
|179
|4
|7.1
|2
|31
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|127
|24
|47
|4
|2
|134
|3
|6.1
|3
|32
|Abrar Ahmed
|PAK
|123
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|6
|5.4
|7
|33
|Shivam Dube
|IND
|122
|33
|50
|2
|3
|125
|5
|7.8
|6
|34
|Haris Rauf
|PAK
|122
|6
|9
|1
|0
|113
|9
|9
|5
|35
|Sediqullah Atal
|AFG
|120
|73
|91
|8
|4
|136
|0
|-
|3
|36
|Suryakumar Yadav
|IND
|115
|47
|72
|6
|2
|101
|0
|-
|7
|37
|Kamindu Mendis
|SL
|114
|50
|85
|3
|4
|120
|0
|16
|6
|38
|Alishan Sharafu
|UAE
|112
|51
|85
|11
|3
|135
|0
|-
|3
|39
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|IND
|111
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|7
|6.5
|6
|40
|Mahedi Hasan
|BAN
|108
|11
|20
|1
|1
|105
|6
|6.9
|4
|41
|Hammad Mirza
|OMA
|108
|51
|83
|8
|3
|132
|0
|-
|3
|42
|Charith Asalanka
|SL
|100
|21
|75
|5
|3
|123
|1
|7.7
|6
|43
|Hardik Pandya
|IND
|99
|38
|48
|5
|1
|120
|4
|8.6
|6
|44
|Shamim Hossain
|BAN
|99
|42
|97
|7
|3
|114
|0
|12
|6
|45
|Taskin Ahmed
|BAN
|98
|4
|4
|1
|0
|200
|8
|8.6
|4
|46
|Jasprit Bumrah
|IND
|96
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|7
|7.4
|5
|47
|Jaker Ali Anik
|BAN
|96
|41
|71
|5
|0
|108
|0
|-
|6
|48
|Kamil Mishara
|SL
|93
|46
|74
|5
|3
|104
|0
|-
|4
|49
|Hussain Talat
|PAK
|89
|32
|46
|4
|0
|92
|2
|6
|4
|50
|Salman Agha
|PAK
|84
|20
|72
|4
|1
|81
|1
|7
|7
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com