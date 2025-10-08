Abhishek Sharma Wears Asia Cup MVP Crown

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle present Rediff's Most Valuable Player Index of Asia Cup 2025.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma amassed 314 runs in seven games with three scores of 50-plus and an astounding strike rate of nearly 200. Photograph: ANI Photo

This Most Valuable Player (MVP) analysis of the 2025 Asia Cup is coming rather late. But we decided to publish it if only to celebrate a truly astounding performance by Abhishek Sharma.

If Abhishek can even stay close to this form, future India T20 matches are going to be enormously entertaining.

Three Indians figure in the top 5 MVP list, which isn't such a surprise because India was overwhelming the best.

Abhishek Sharma (#1) had a MVPI of 486, in large part because of his phenomenal strike rate of 200. Tilak Varma was #3 with a MVPI of 302 and Kuldip Yadav was #5 with a MVPI of 274 because of his 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.3.

Pathun Nissanka (MVP 364) was #2 because of a torrid 107, but Shaheen Afridi (#4, 290) was without a doubt the best all-rounder on view. Sahibzada Farhan (#6, 273) also had an excellent Asia Cup.

The Most Valuable Player Index (MVPI) collapses a player's batting + bowling + fielding performance into a single run equivalent.

The formula to compute the MVP is devised to reward batsmen who score a lot of runs quickly, bowlers who take wickets at low economy rates and fielders who field the best (take a lot of catches, and participate in run outs).

Rank Player Team MVPI Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games 1 Abhishek Sharma IND 486 75 314 32 19 200 0 8.5 7 2 Pathum Nissanka SL 364 107 261 23 11 160 0 - 6 3 Tilak Varma IND 302 69 213 12 10 132 1 7.2 7 4 Shaheen Afridi PAK 290 33 83 3 8 177 10 6.6 7 5 Kuldeep Yadav IND 274 1 1 0 0 33 17 6.3 7 6 Sahibzada Farhan PAK 273 58 217 14 11 116 0 - 7 7 Saif Hassan BAN 226 69 178 8 12 128 0 9.2 4 8 Fakhar Zaman PAK 212 50 181 16 5 121 0 - 7 9 Azmatullah Omarzai AFG 210 53 89 4 8 217 3 4.7 3 10 Kusal Perera SL 205 58 146 15 3 139 0 - 6 11 Mahammad Haris PAK 202 66 131 13 4 134 0 - 7 12 Sanju Samson IND 188 56 132 7 7 125 0 - 7 13 Litton Das BAN 187 59 119 13 1 129 0 - 4 14 Shubman Gill IND 185 47 127 17 2 151 0 - 7 15 Dasun Shanaka SL 183 64 93 6 7 169 5 8.2 6 16 Mohammad Nawaz PAK 180 38 113 9 6 136 2 7.3 7 17 Mohammad Nabi AFG 172 60 108 6 8 171 1 7.4 3 18 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 171 20 37 4 1 154 8 6.5 6 19 Axar Patel IND 169 26 57 4 2 133 6 6.9 7 20 Towhid Hridoy BAN 169 58 139 6 3 114 0 - 6 21 Kusal Mendis SL 168 74 122 13 3 123 0 - 6 22 Saim Ayub PAK 166 21 37 3 1 97 8 6.4 7 23 Rishad Hossain BAN 165 16 18 2 1 129 8 7 5 24 Aamir Kaleem OMA 161 64 79 8 3 134 5 9.5 3 25 Faheem Ashraf PAK 153 20 53 4 2 143 6 7.4 6 26 Mustafizur Rahman BAN 146 6 12 2 0 80 9 7.4 6 27 Muhammad Waseem UAE 144 69 102 11 3 112 0 - 3 28 Niazakat Khan HKG 138 52 94 6 3 121 0 - 3 29 Junaid Siddique UAE 138 0 0 0 0 0 9 6.3 3 30 Jiten Ramanandi OMA 128 13 25 5 0 179 4 7.1 2 31 Rashid Khan AFG 127 24 47 4 2 134 3 6.1 3 32 Abrar Ahmed PAK 123 1 1 0 0 50 6 5.4 7 33 Shivam Dube IND 122 33 50 2 3 125 5 7.8 6 34 Haris Rauf PAK 122 6 9 1 0 113 9 9 5 35 Sediqullah Atal AFG 120 73 91 8 4 136 0 - 3 36 Suryakumar Yadav IND 115 47 72 6 2 101 0 - 7 37 Kamindu Mendis SL 114 50 85 3 4 120 0 16 6 38 Alishan Sharafu UAE 112 51 85 11 3 135 0 - 3 39 Varun Chakaravarthy IND 111 0 0 0 0 - 7 6.5 6 40 Mahedi Hasan BAN 108 11 20 1 1 105 6 6.9 4 41 Hammad Mirza OMA 108 51 83 8 3 132 0 - 3 42 Charith Asalanka SL 100 21 75 5 3 123 1 7.7 6 43 Hardik Pandya IND 99 38 48 5 1 120 4 8.6 6 44 Shamim Hossain BAN 99 42 97 7 3 114 0 12 6 45 Taskin Ahmed BAN 98 4 4 1 0 200 8 8.6 4 46 Jasprit Bumrah IND 96 0 0 0 0 - 7 7.4 5 47 Jaker Ali Anik BAN 96 41 71 5 0 108 0 - 6 48 Kamil Mishara SL 93 46 74 5 3 104 0 - 4 49 Hussain Talat PAK 89 32 46 4 0 92 2 6 4 50 Salman Agha PAK 84 20 72 4 1 81 1 7 7

