'I'm A Sportsman. I Don't Cheat'

'I'm A Sportsman. I Don't Cheat'

October 08, 2025 16:23 IST

'Hamari shaadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mein cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta?

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: After nearly five years of marriage, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma parted ways earlier this year. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram
 

Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the news, this time after ex-wife Dhanashree Verma accused him of cheating.

Dhanashree, a dancer and content creator, made the allegation on the reality show Rise and Fall, claiming Yuzi cheated just two months into their marriage.

The leg-spinner calls the allegations false. In a recent interaction with the Hindustan Times newspaper, he spoke candidly about the narrative being circulated.

'I am a sportsperson and I do not cheat. Agar koi two months mein hi cheat karta toh itna lamba relationship chalta kya? For me, this chapter is over, done, and dusted.

'I have moved forward with my life, and everyone else should do, too,' the Punjab Kings star bowler said.

After nearly five years of marriage, Yuzi and Dhanashree parted ways earlier this year. The couple met through social media during the 2020 lockdown and married the same year.

'Hamari shaadi 4.5 years thi. Agar two months mein cheat hua hota toh kaun continue karta? Main pehle bhi bol chuka hun ki main past se nikal chuka hun. But some people are still stuck there...' Yuzi declared.

'Abhi bhi unka ghar mere naam se chal raha hai, toh they can continue doing that. I am not concerned or affected. And I have a feeling this is the last time I am addressing that chapter of my life.'

