IMAGE: Jonty Rhodes expects a fun flight to Hubli from wet Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jonty Rhodes/Twitter

Jonty Rhodes has arrived in India at the wrong time, it seems.

The South African cricket legend is amused by the amount of rain that has lashed Mumbai over the last 24 hours and joked about his flight to Hubli in the wet weather.

'Should be a 'fun' flight to Hubli in this weather, on that plane #wetmumbai #BNI #speaker,' Jonty tweeted alongside a photograph.

The incomparable fielder is a speaker at the Business Networking International conference in Hubli-Dharwad on July 1.