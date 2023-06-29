Look Who Bopanna Bumped Into In London!

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Supriya Annaiah with Dr Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar in London. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohan Bopanna/Twitter

Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his wife Supriya Annaiah received a pleasant surprise when they bumped into Sachin and Dr Anjali Tendulkar in London on Wednesday.

'Just two people who love #Wimbledon bumping into each other on the streets of London. Wednesday good vibes @sachin_rt #london,' Bopanna posted on his social media handles alongside a picture with the cricket legend.

Bopanna will be seen at Wimbledon 2023 with doubles partner Matthew Ebden. The duo crashed out of the opening round of the French Open at Roland Garros and will look to make amends at SW19.