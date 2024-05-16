Ready For Mr & Mrs Mahi?

'There is no cringe shot in the film which could give me a sleepless night.'

Janhvi Kapoor says her sport drama Mr & Mrs Mahi is a hat tip to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose statement from a media event served as an inspiration for the film.

Directed by Sharan Sharma (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl), the movie features Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao as the titular couple: Mahendra, a former cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor.

After Mahendra spots the cricketing talent in his wife, he encourages her to chase her dream and becomes her coach.

"He (Dhoni) gave an interview where he said, 'It's not about the result but about the process. If you do your process with honesty and hard work, the result will be seen at the end and even if you fail, it doesn't matter.' This film is made on that line. I hope we honour his philosophy," Janhvi told reporters at the launch event of the film's song Dekha Tenu.

Rao, who earlier collaborated with Janhvi for the 2021 horror comedy Roohi, said he believes there is a lot to learn from Dhoni.

"True sportsman spirit is visible in him a lot. He is humble and grounded, kind hearted, it shows in his aura. He is such a big legend and the way he conducts himself, there is a lot to learn from him," the actor said, adding that the team wants to show the film to the cricketer and his wife, Sakshi.

For Kapoor, learning cricket for Mr & Mrs Mahi turned out to be a herculean task as she suffered a lot of injuries during the process.

"A lot of hard work has gone into it. I trained for almost two years. I started training while promoting Mili. Our director is a purist and works with a lot of honesty, so he wanted me to become a cricketer for the film. He didn't want to use VFX or do anything halfheartedly.

"I suffered a lot of injuries as well. While prepping, both my shoulders were dislocated. But I'd like to give all the credit to him, the director, and both my coaches Abhishek Nayar and Vikrant sir who have done a lot of hard work and held my hand at every turn," she said.

Sharan Sharma praised Janhvi for her dedication and pushing the envelope with the sports drama.

"I think I pushed her very hard to achieve the cricket level we needed for this film. There is no cringe shot in the film which could give me a sleepless night. We pushed her very hard and she endured the torture. The cricket fan in me is thrilled with what she has done in the film," he added.

On collaborating with Rao for the first time, the film-maker said he is a "lethal actor".

"He has the hunger of a first timer and the skills of a legend which is a rare combination. I am only blessed that I got to work with Raj on my second film. It's fair to say he is one of the greatest actors of all time in India," he said.

The song Dekha Tenu is derived from a stanza from the hit song Shava Shava from Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The track is composed by Jaani and sung by music reality show winner Mohammad Faiz. The song is shot in picturesque locales in Jaipur, showcasing the couple's wedding sequence in the film.

Showing his love for the track, RajKummar said, "Dekhha Tenu is a beautiful song. I've grown up listening to it, and so it holds a special place in my heart. It comes at a crucial and sweet juncture in the film and I am happy that it's finally out for everyone to listen to."

Janhvi said that Dekha Tenu resonates deeply with her.

"It has a nostalgic charm with a beautiful rendition. Featuring in this timeless gem feels like a full-circle moment for me and my heart is filled with gratitude. It's an important part of our love story in the film and I can't wait for everyone to experience it," she said.

Mohammad Faiz, the singer, expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to recreate the verse.

"It has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. This marks my debut song in Bollywood and the excitement is overwhelming. Being part of such a special film is a wonderful opportunity for me and I am truly grateful for it.

"Preparing this song for Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside working with Jaani, has been nothing short of a dream come true. I am hoping that everyone resonates with the song and gives it the same love that we had while creating it," he said.

Lyricist-Composer Jaani added, "It's amazing to see the love people are already pouring in for Dekhha Tenu just after watching a small glimpse of it. It's such an iconic verse, and we wanted to live up to that legacy while ensuring that the new version is as beautiful and unique as the older one.

"The journey of composing this song has been exciting, and I truly believe that Mohammad Faiz has done an exceptional job singing it."

Produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Mr & Mrs Mahi releaseS in theatres on May 31.

