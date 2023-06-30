Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Ahead of his departure for the West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja and his MLA wife Rivaba visited the Ashapura temple in Mata no Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The temple, which was built in the 14th century, is the household diety of the former Jadeja rulers of Kutch.



'My faith,My strength and My believe,' Jadeja captioned his Instagram post.

***

Photograph: Kind courtesy K L Rahul/Instagram

Meanwhile, K L Rahul's return from injury is going to plan as the batter is targetting a return to action in August.

Rahul, who underwent surgery after he sustained a thigh injury during the IPL, is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.



Rahul has already begun doing physical exercises in the NCA gym and could be in line to make a comeback during the three-match T20I series in Ireland in August.



'Day 58,' Rahul captioned his selfie in the NCA gym.