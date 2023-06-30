News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Players Are Going To Windies In Batches

Why Players Are Going To Windies In Batches

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: June 30, 2023 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The BCCI has been unable to get tickets for the full squad on a single flight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram
 

India's newly-appointed Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane departed for the West Indies with a few of his team-mates on Thursday.

The Indian players are leaving for the Caribbean in batches with the BCCI unable to get tickets for the full squad on a single flight.

Rahane made a comeback to the Indian team after a long gap of 18 months in the World Test Championship final against Australia earlier this month.

He was India's best performer in the WTC final with 135 runs in the two innings, which saw him get elevated to the post of Rohit's deputy for the Test series against the West Indies.

IMAGE: Srikar Bharat with Mohammed Siraj.

Rahane along with Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and Srikar Bharat were among the players, who have have left for the West Indies.

Captain Rohit Sharma is expected to join his team-mates directly from Europe, where he is currently holidaying with his family, while Virat Kohli will fly in from the UK.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Axar Patel/Instagram

India's tour of the West Indies begins with the two Test series, starting from July 12, followed by a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
What Are These Cricketing Legends Up To?
What Are These Cricketing Legends Up To?
Rishabh Pant: 'Second D.O.B :- 05/01/23'
Rishabh Pant: 'Second D.O.B :- 05/01/23'
Root Etches Name in Ashes History
Root Etches Name in Ashes History
Not quitting, says Manipur CM after high-voltage drama
Not quitting, says Manipur CM after high-voltage drama
SAFF C'ship: Can Chhetri's heroics crush Lebanon?
SAFF C'ship: Can Chhetri's heroics crush Lebanon?
Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...
Upasana-Ram Charan Name Their Baby...
Kishu Shroff Isn't Your Regular Princess
Kishu Shroff Isn't Your Regular Princess

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple

Jadeja, Rivaba At Maa Ashapura Temple

Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?

Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances