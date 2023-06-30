News
Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?

Is Rayudu Joining Jagan?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 30, 2023 11:45 IST
Ambati Rayudu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ambati Rayudu/Twitter
 

Ambati Rayudu, who recently retired from the Indian Premier League after winning a fifth title with the Chennai Super Kings, now wants to enter politics.

During his visit to Mutluru village in Vatticherukuru in his native Guntur district, Rayudu revealed, 'I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I have decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people's pulse and understand their problems.'

Earlier, Rayudu met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, raising the possibility that he could join the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party as he had been supportive of Jagan in a series of tweets.

There is buzz that Jagan may field Rayudu as a candidate either in next year's Lok Sabha or assembly election.

If Rayudu contests the Lok Sabha election from Guntur, he will confront a formidable opponent -- the Telugu Desam's sitting MP Jayadev Galla.

Galla, managing director of the Amara Raja group, has twice been elected to the House of the People from Guntur; he is also Telugu movie superstar Mahesh Babu's brother-in-law.

