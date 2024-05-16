Chahal Takes A Stunner!

Yuzvendra Chahal, not normally known for his fielding, took a superb catch to leave his Rajasthan Royals' team-mates pleasantly surprised.



South African Rilee Rossouw also bagged a good running catch for Punjab Kings.



A look at the best catches of the match:



Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal took a superb running catch to give the Royals an early breakthrough. Punjab Kings Opener Prabhsimran Singh top edged the pull shot off Trent Boult as the ball went high on the off side.

Chahal ran back from short third man, kept his eye on the ball all the time, before catching it with the reverse cup as he did well hold on despite taking a tumble.



Rilee Rossouw

Impact Player Donovan Ferreira failed to make an impact with the ball. With Royals losing wickets regularly, they brought in Ferreira, but he struggled to get to grips with the slow pitch. He scored seven from eight balls before he tried to loft Harshal Patel over the off side.

Rilee Rossouw rushed to his left and completed a good running catch, doing well to keep his feet away from the boundary cushions as he ran around to pouch it.



Jitesh Sharma

Tom Kohler-Cadmore struggled on his debut for the Royals. Brought into the team in Jos Buttler's place (the Englishman has returned home to prepare for the T20 World Cup), Kohler-Cadmore struggled to get his shots away on a sluggish pitch where stroke-making was not easy. He looked to hit leg-spinner Rahul Chahar down the ground but ended up hitting it straight to Jitesh Sharma at long on.



Shashank Singh

Ravichandran Ashwin played a few shots as he looked to bail Royals out of the trouble. Ashwin, who stroked 28 from 19 balls, looked to hit Arshdeep Singh over the off side but ended up slicing the pacer to Shashank Singh at deep point, who made no mistake with the easy catch.

Photographs: BCCI