Paddy Upton To Work With Indian Men's Hockey Team

Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton has been roped in by Hockey India to work with the Indian men's team ahead of the Asian Games and the Asian Champions Trophy.

'Mental conditioning specialist, Paddy Upton will be working closely with our Senior Men's Team ahead of their campaigns in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and the high-stakes Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, where the team will compete for direct Olympic qualification,' Hockey India tweeted on Thursday.

The South African will hold a three-part mental conditioning session starting July 1 at the national coaching camp for the Indian men's core group at the SAI, Bengaluru.

Upton, who was part of the support staff for India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winning team, also worked with Rohit Sharma and Co on a short stint in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Upton was first roped in by then India coach Gary Kirsten, when he took charge of the senior cricket team in 2008 and they forged a successful partnership till 2011. He has also been associated with various IPL teams.