Why This Tendulkar Didn't Become A Cricketer

IMAGE: From gully cricket to wellness guru: Sara Tendulkar opens up about her unique journey. Photograph: Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Sara Tendulkar has opened up about why she never followed in her legendary father's footsteps, despite growing up in a cricket-filled household.

While her younger brother Arjun has pursued the sport professionally and plays domestically for Goa as an all-rounder, Sara, 27, chose a different path.

Though cricket was always around her, Sara said it was never her calling. 'Never. It's been my brother's forte. I have played gully cricket, but never thought about it,' she told India Today in an interview.

Reflecting on the most vivid memory from her father's playing days, Sara pointed to that farewell Test against the West Indies at the Wankhede stadium.

'If I have to pick one vivid memory, then I would pick his retirement match. I was old enough to really understand what that meant at that point. When I was younger, I went for the games, but I never really grasped the enormity of them,' she added.

On the professional front, Sara has stepped into India's wellness landscape with the launch of Pilates Academy X Sara Tendulkar in Andheri, north west Mumbai.