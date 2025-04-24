HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
He Carried Me With a Broken Arm: Sara's Post Melts Hearts

He Carried Me With a Broken Arm: Sara's Post Melts Hearts

April 24, 2025 15:28 IST

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar highlighted the values Sachin instilled in her. Photograph: Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar turned 52, and marking the special day, his daughter Sara Tendulkar shared a deeply personal and heartwarming message on social media for her ‘Baba’ that quickly struck a chord with fans.

 

From childhood memories of him carrying her despite injuries to him being the ultimate life coach and occasional photobomber, Sara’s tribute beautifully captures the personal side of the cricketing legend we all admire.

In a touching note filled with gratitude, laughter, and love, Sara highlighted the values Sachin instilled in her — to be fearless, kind, and to always find joy in the little things.

‘To the man who taught me not to fear anyone, but to respect everyone , the man who carried me despite his fractured arm (and the never-ending list of other injuries) , the man who continues to photobomb my shoots and most importantly, the man who taught me that it’s important to have fun, laugh a lot and enjoy life! Happy Birthday Babaaaaa,’ she shared with pictures.

Fans flooded the post with heart emojis and birthday wishes, calling it ‘the sweetest birthday message ever.’

