Sara Joins Sachin To Make A Change

Photographs: Sachin Tendulkar Foundation/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar has followed in her legendary father Sachin's footsteps into philanthropy by joining the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.



Sara has a master's in clinical and public health nutrition from University College London.



'I'm overjoyed to share that my daughter @saratendulkar has joined the @sachintendulkarfoundation as director,' said a proud Tendulkar on Instagram.



'As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle.'

Sara has been part of the STF's initiatives. Last month, she spent time in a remote village near Udaipur to set up clinics to provide affordable healthcare to underserved communities.

She also worked towards created Phulwaris -- safe spaces that nurture young children with nutritious meals and engaging activities to support their cognitive development, allowing them to thrive while their parents work.