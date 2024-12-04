News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Sara Joins Sachin To Make A Change

Sara Joins Sachin To Make A Change

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 04, 2024 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sara Tendulkar

Photographs: Sachin Tendulkar Foundation/Instagram
 

Sachin Tendulkar has followed in her legendary father Sachin's footsteps into philanthropy by joining the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

Sara has a master's in clinical and public health nutrition from University College London.

'I'm overjoyed to share that my daughter @saratendulkar has joined the @sachintendulkarfoundation as director,' said a proud Tendulkar on Instagram.

'As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle.'

Sara Tendulkar

Sara has been part of the STF's initiatives. Last month, she spent time in a remote village near Udaipur to set up clinics to provide affordable healthcare to underserved communities.

She also worked towards created Phulwaris -- safe spaces that nurture young children with nutritious meals and engaging activities to support their cognitive development, allowing them to thrive while their parents work.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Anjali Sacrificed Career For Sachin
Why Anjali Sacrificed Career For Sachin
Meet Sachin Tendulkar's English mother-in-law
Meet Sachin Tendulkar's English mother-in-law
PIX: Diwali with the Tendulkars
PIX: Diwali with the Tendulkars
Can Australia bounce back with pink ball in Adelaide?
Can Australia bounce back with pink ball in Adelaide?
Should you invest in gold? Read here to find out
Should you invest in gold? Read here to find out
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
'Delhi Wants To Send A Message To Mumbai That...'
Laxmi's Tomato Saar: Comfort Food
Laxmi's Tomato Saar: Comfort Food

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
PIX: Tendulkar inaugurates Ramakant Achrekar memorial
PIX: Tendulkar inaugurates Ramakant Achrekar memorial
SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli
SEE: When Tendulkar met Kambli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances