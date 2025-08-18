What Arjun's Fiancee Told Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar's funny advice to sister Sara resurfaces. Photograph and video: Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

As Arjun Tendulkar's engagement to Saaniya Chandok makes waves, an old video posted by Sara Tendulkar is doing the rounds again, showing the family -- and the bride-to-be -- sharing life advice with Sara, with Arjun's response stealing the show.

The clip, recorded about a year ago, shows Sara asking friends and family for important pieces of 'life advice'.

The video featured father Sachin, mother Anjali, and brother Arjun offering their inputs, along with friends including Saaniya. But it was Arjun's quirky response that stole the spotlight on social media.

'Nothing. Behave like a 27,' Arjun said, leaving fans in splits. His deadpan reply quickly went viral again, with many calling it the funniest piece of advice in the video.

Saaniya, meanwhile, was more thoughtful in her message to Sara, telling her to 'stress less and enjoy more'.

The video has resurfaced now in the wake of reports confirming Arjun and Saaniya's engagement ceremony. According to multiple outlets, the two got engaged in the presence of close family and friends.

Saaniya is the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, whose family is well-known for its hospitality and food ventures, including the InterContinental Hotel and Brooklyn Creamery.