Sara Tendulkar's Stunning Moods!

Sara Tendulkar's Stunning Moods!

By REDIFF STYLE
December 05, 2024 15:11 IST
Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara, has just taken on a new role – that of director at the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

Sara, who holds a master’s degree in clinical and public health nutrition from University College London, will work towards improving health care and public welfare in India.

While she works hard, the pretty 27-year-old also knows how to have fun!

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: Papa ki pari. All photographs: Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

 

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: Soaking in the sun in Goa in a beautiful bikini that challenges the sea.

 

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: And that’s because she’s ‘loves being a woman’.

 

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: When she got 'one degree hotter…'

 

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: When she got many degrees hotter!

 

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: ‘Laughing,’ she says, ‘at my own jokes.’

 

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: That’s how she dresses when it’s a ‘heart’ day.

 

 

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: This is ‘Season 27, episode 1’, the day she turned a year older.

 

Sara Tendulkar

IMAGE: Beauties in black.

REDIFF STYLE
