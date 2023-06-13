News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Ruturaj Had A South Indian Engagement

Why Ruturaj Had A South Indian Engagement

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 13, 2023 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ruturaj Gaikwad/Instagram
 

Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and his wife Utkarsha Pawar paid tribute to CSK and the Whistle Podu fans with a traditional South Indian engagement ceremony before their wedding.

Ruturaj and Utkarsha, both of whom play cricket for Maharashtra, were married in Mahabaleshwar on June 3.

The engagement ceremony ahead of the wedding was conducted in South Indian style as Ruturaj donned a white shirt and veshti while Utkarsha looked radiant in a light blue silk sari with gold borders.

'Utkarsha being part of my life and my journey right from the start knew exactly About the Important Aspects of my Life,' Ruturaj noted on Instagram.

'She decided to dedicate the entire traditional Maharashtrian engagement to The Chennai People and the South culture Because of The importance of that city and what Chennai Super Kings Have done to my Life!'

'Indeed it turned out to be really really Special!! I love you! Utkarsha.'

