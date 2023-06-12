News
Kohli's Response To Criticism? Silence

Kohli's Response To Criticism? Silence

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 12, 2023 16:39 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's wicket on Day 5 of the WTC final began the end of the Indian resistance. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters
 

Virat Kohli shared a cryptic video story following India's defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final.

Kohli's dismissal -- chasing a wide delivery from Scott Boland -- was panned by former cricketers and spectators alike.

WTC Final

Kohli took to Instagram to post a quote by Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu: Silence is a source of great strength'.

About Kohli's shot selection, Sunil Gavaskar had this to say on Star Sports: 'It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half-century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone.'

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

