News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Is Most Valuable Player

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Is Most Valuable Player

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
June 13, 2023 08:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill acknowledges the applause after scoring a century during the Qualifier game against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, May 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Today when we think of Shubman Gill we wonder if that Cameron Green catch in the lost Test final was clean.

We've almost forgotten that Gill was the most valuable player of IPL 2023 with an MVPI of 970; way ahead of his Gujarat Titans team-mate Rashid Khan (MVPI: 803), and the third-placed Faf du Plessis (766) of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The MVPI table is actually a capable predictor and story-teller.

If, after the disappointment at The Oval, we want to spot possible future Test prospects, just look down the table: Gill is already on top, then there's Yashasvi Jaiswal (665), Ruturaj Gaikwad (683), Ishan Kishan (536), who could at least have briefly blazed in the Test, Rinku Singh (521), Shivam Dube (476) and perhaps even Varun Chakravarthy (418).

 

Table 1 lists the top 50 players with the highest MVPI, and their corresponding PVI.

The Paisa Vasool Index tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes. The lower a player's PVI, the greater the value that he offers.

Table 2 contains more detailed data, and includes columns used in the MVPI calculation.

Best Performing Players In IPL 2023

 
RankPlayer's NameTeamFromMVPIPVI(US$)
1 Shubman Gill GT IND 970 1252
2 Rashid Khan GT AFG 803 2835
3 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 766 1142
4 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 752 665
5 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 745 1534
6 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 683 3347
7 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 676 1268
8 Virat Kohli RCB IND 671 2794
9 Devon Conway CSK NZ 659 217
10 Mohammed Shami GT IND 599 1584
11 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 595 1103
12 Cameron Green MI AUS 593 4216
13 Axar Patel DC IND 587 1917
14 Mohit Sharma GT IND 584 130
15 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 550 2500
16 Ishan Kishan MI IND 536 4064
17 Rinku Singh KKR IND 521 132
18 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 520 2370
19 David Warner DC AUS 486 1608
20 Shivam Dube CSK IND 476 1200
21 Piyush Chawla MI IND 473 151
22 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 469 4569
23 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 467 1874
24 Nitish Rana KKR IND 463 2160
25 Sanju Samson RR IND 460 3804
26 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 435 164
27 Jos Buttler RR ENG 433 2887
28 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 428 1898
29 Wriddhiman Saha GT IND 423 682
30 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 418 2392
31 Hardik Pandya GT IND 412 5526
32 Matheesha Prathirana CSK SL 412 69
33 Venkatesh Iyer KKR IND 411 2433
34 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 408 5668
35 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 405 1323
36 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 404 2735
37 R Ashwin RR IND 389 1607
38 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 380 176
39 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 378 2811
40 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 373 2765
41 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 373 3064
42 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 365 205
43 Andre Russell KKR WI 365 4110
44 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 363 1446
45 Noor Ahmad GT AFG 358 127
46 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 356 702
47 Vijay Shankar GT IND 355 599
48 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 354 71
49 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 352 86
50 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 336 85

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Runs equivalent based on batting, bowling and fielding performance.

PVI (US$): US$ paid by franchise to player for every 'run equivalent' contributed.

 

Best Performing Players In IPL 2023

IMAGE: Rashid Khan played a crucial role for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo
 
RankPlayer's NameRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateGamesPVI(INR)
1 Shubman Gill 890 129 85 33 157.8 0 - 17 100147
2 Rashid Khan 130 79 8 13 216.7 27 8.2 17 226828
3 Faf du Plessis 730 84 60 36 153.7 0 - 14 91384
4 Yashasvi Jaiswal 625 124 83 26 163.6 0 - 14 53191
5 Suryakumar Yadav 605 103 65 28 181.1 0 - 16 122723
6 Ravindra Jadeja 190 25 11 9 142.9 20 7.6 16 267726
7 Ruturaj Gaikwad 590 92 46 30 147.5 0 - 16 101437
8 Virat Kohli 639 101 65 16 139.8 0 - 14 223547
9 Devon Conway 672 92 77 18 139.7 0 - 16 17342
10 Mohammed Shami 5 5 1 0 83.3 28 8 17 126699
11 Heinrich Klaasen 448 104 32 25 177.1 0 - 12 88235
12 Cameron Green 452 100 40 22 160.9 5 9.4 16 337268
13 Axar Patel 283 54 21 15 139.4 11 7.2 14 153322
14 Mohit Sharma 0 0 0 0 0 27 8.2 14 10396
15 Glenn Maxwell 400 77 29 31 183.5 3 9.1 14 200000
16 Ishan Kishan 454 75 54 18 142.8 0 - 16 325160
17 Rinku Singh 474 67 31 29 149.5 0 - 14 10557
18 Marcus Stoinis 408 89 28 27 150 5 9.2 15 189560
19 David Warner 516 86 69 10 131.6 0 - 14 128601
20 Shivam Dube 418 52 12 35 158.3 0 - 16 96038
21 Piyush Chawla 25 18 1 1 113.6 22 8.1 16 12081
22 Nicholas Pooran 358 62 26 26 172.9 0 - 15 365519
23 Mohammed Siraj 1 1 0 0 50 19 7.5 14 149893
24 Nitish Rana 413 75 38 20 141 3 8.5 14 172786
25 Sanju Samson 362 66 25 18 153.4 0 - 14 304348
26 Ajinkya Rahane 326 71 24 16 172.5 0 - 14 13136
27 Jos Buttler 392 95 42 14 139 0 - 14 230947
28 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 21 8.2 14 151869
29 Wriddhiman Saha 371 81 47 8 129.3 0 - 17 54542
30 Varun Chakravarthy 1 1 0 0 11.1 20 8.1 14 191388
31 Hardik Pandya 346 66 26 15 136.8 3 9.1 16 442094
32 Matheesha Prathirana 0 0 0 0 - 19 8 12 5548
33 Venkatesh Iyer 404 104 32 21 145.8 0 - 14 194647
34 Sam Curran 276 55 20 13 136 10 10 14 453431
35 Ravi Bishnoi 20 5 1 0 74.1 16 7.7 15 105820
36 Krunal Pandya 188 49 15 6 113.9 9 7.5 15 218794
37 R Ashwin 67 30 5 3 131.4 14 7.5 13 128535
38 Kyle Mayers 379 73 38 22 144.1 0 8.4 13 14098
39 Shimron Hetmyer 299 56 12 23 151.8 0 - 14 224868
40 Shikhar Dhawan 373 99 49 12 142.9 0 - 11 221180
41 Moeen Ali 124 23 12 6 136.3 9 7.5 15 245117
42 Prabhsimran Singh 358 103 38 19 150.4 0 - 14 16438
43 Andre Russell 227 42 13 18 145.5 7 11 14 328767
44 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 42 27 4 0 89.4 16 8.3 14 115702
45 Noor Ahmad 8 7 1 0 88.9 16 7.8 13 10176
46 Mitchell Marsh 128 63 11 7 132 12 8.4 9 56180
47 Vijay Shankar 310 63 28 15 159 0 - 15 47887
48 Jitesh Sharma 309 49 22 21 156.1 0 - 14 5650
49 B Sai Sudarshan 362 96 33 12 141.4 0 - 8 6899
50 Tushar Deshpande 0 0 0 0 0 21 9.9 16 6803

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SRINIVAS BHOGLE & PURNENDU MAJI
COMMENT
Print this article
The IPL 2023 Dream Team
The IPL 2023 Dream Team
Which Country Players Had A Dream Run?
Which Country Players Had A Dream Run?
10 Flops of IPL 2023
10 Flops of IPL 2023
The Toughest Choice Kajol Has Ever Made
The Toughest Choice Kajol Has Ever Made
Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall: What You Must Know
Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall: What You Must Know
'They are Dadas in India, when they go overseas...'
'They are Dadas in India, when they go overseas...'
Skymet predicts bleak monsoon over next four weeks
Skymet predicts bleak monsoon over next four weeks

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

IPL 2023: The Best Ever!

IPL 2023: The Best Ever!

The Ageless Wonders Of IPL 2023

The Ageless Wonders Of IPL 2023

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances