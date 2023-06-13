IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Is Most Valuable Player

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill acknowledges the applause after scoring a century during the Qualifier game against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, May 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Today when we think of Shubman Gill we wonder if that Cameron Green catch in the lost Test final was clean.

We've almost forgotten that Gill was the most valuable player of IPL 2023 with an MVPI of 970; way ahead of his Gujarat Titans team-mate Rashid Khan (MVPI: 803), and the third-placed Faf du Plessis (766) of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The MVPI table is actually a capable predictor and story-teller.

If, after the disappointment at The Oval, we want to spot possible future Test prospects, just look down the table: Gill is already on top, then there's Yashasvi Jaiswal (665), Ruturaj Gaikwad (683), Ishan Kishan (536), who could at least have briefly blazed in the Test, Rinku Singh (521), Shivam Dube (476) and perhaps even Varun Chakravarthy (418).

Table 1 lists the top 50 players with the highest MVPI, and their corresponding PVI.

The Paisa Vasool Index tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes. The lower a player's PVI, the greater the value that he offers.

Table 2 contains more detailed data, and includes columns used in the MVPI calculation.

Best Performing Players In IPL 2023

Rank Player's Name Team From MVPI PVI(US$) 1 Shubman Gill GT IND 970 1252 2 Rashid Khan GT AFG 803 2835 3 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 766 1142 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 752 665 5 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 745 1534 6 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 683 3347 7 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 676 1268 8 Virat Kohli RCB IND 671 2794 9 Devon Conway CSK NZ 659 217 10 Mohammed Shami GT IND 599 1584 11 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 595 1103 12 Cameron Green MI AUS 593 4216 13 Axar Patel DC IND 587 1917 14 Mohit Sharma GT IND 584 130 15 Glenn Maxwell RCB AUS 550 2500 16 Ishan Kishan MI IND 536 4064 17 Rinku Singh KKR IND 521 132 18 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 520 2370 19 David Warner DC AUS 486 1608 20 Shivam Dube CSK IND 476 1200 21 Piyush Chawla MI IND 473 151 22 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 469 4569 23 Mohammed Siraj RCB IND 467 1874 24 Nitish Rana KKR IND 463 2160 25 Sanju Samson RR IND 460 3804 26 Ajinkya Rahane CSK IND 435 164 27 Jos Buttler RR ENG 433 2887 28 Yuzvendra Chahal RR IND 428 1898 29 Wriddhiman Saha GT IND 423 682 30 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 418 2392 31 Hardik Pandya GT IND 412 5526 32 Matheesha Prathirana CSK SL 412 69 33 Venkatesh Iyer KKR IND 411 2433 34 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 408 5668 35 Ravi Bishnoi LSG IND 405 1323 36 Krunal Pandya LSG IND 404 2735 37 R Ashwin RR IND 389 1607 38 Kyle Mayers LSG WI 380 176 39 Shimron Hetmyer RR WI 378 2811 40 Shikhar Dhawan PBKS IND 373 2765 41 Moeen Ali CSK ENG 373 3064 42 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 365 205 43 Andre Russell KKR WI 365 4110 44 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH IND 363 1446 45 Noor Ahmad GT AFG 358 127 46 Mitchell Marsh DC AUS 356 702 47 Vijay Shankar GT IND 355 599 48 Jitesh Sharma PBKS IND 354 71 49 B Sai Sudarshan GT IND 352 86 50 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 336 85

MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Runs equivalent based on batting, bowling and fielding performance.

PVI (US$): US$ paid by franchise to player for every 'run equivalent' contributed.

Best Performing Players In IPL 2023

IMAGE: Rashid Khan played a crucial role for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rank Player's Name Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Games PVI(INR) 1 Shubman Gill 890 129 85 33 157.8 0 - 17 100147 2 Rashid Khan 130 79 8 13 216.7 27 8.2 17 226828 3 Faf du Plessis 730 84 60 36 153.7 0 - 14 91384 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal 625 124 83 26 163.6 0 - 14 53191 5 Suryakumar Yadav 605 103 65 28 181.1 0 - 16 122723 6 Ravindra Jadeja 190 25 11 9 142.9 20 7.6 16 267726 7 Ruturaj Gaikwad 590 92 46 30 147.5 0 - 16 101437 8 Virat Kohli 639 101 65 16 139.8 0 - 14 223547 9 Devon Conway 672 92 77 18 139.7 0 - 16 17342 10 Mohammed Shami 5 5 1 0 83.3 28 8 17 126699 11 Heinrich Klaasen 448 104 32 25 177.1 0 - 12 88235 12 Cameron Green 452 100 40 22 160.9 5 9.4 16 337268 13 Axar Patel 283 54 21 15 139.4 11 7.2 14 153322 14 Mohit Sharma 0 0 0 0 0 27 8.2 14 10396 15 Glenn Maxwell 400 77 29 31 183.5 3 9.1 14 200000 16 Ishan Kishan 454 75 54 18 142.8 0 - 16 325160 17 Rinku Singh 474 67 31 29 149.5 0 - 14 10557 18 Marcus Stoinis 408 89 28 27 150 5 9.2 15 189560 19 David Warner 516 86 69 10 131.6 0 - 14 128601 20 Shivam Dube 418 52 12 35 158.3 0 - 16 96038 21 Piyush Chawla 25 18 1 1 113.6 22 8.1 16 12081 22 Nicholas Pooran 358 62 26 26 172.9 0 - 15 365519 23 Mohammed Siraj 1 1 0 0 50 19 7.5 14 149893 24 Nitish Rana 413 75 38 20 141 3 8.5 14 172786 25 Sanju Samson 362 66 25 18 153.4 0 - 14 304348 26 Ajinkya Rahane 326 71 24 16 172.5 0 - 14 13136 27 Jos Buttler 392 95 42 14 139 0 - 14 230947 28 Yuzvendra Chahal 0 0 0 0 - 21 8.2 14 151869 29 Wriddhiman Saha 371 81 47 8 129.3 0 - 17 54542 30 Varun Chakravarthy 1 1 0 0 11.1 20 8.1 14 191388 31 Hardik Pandya 346 66 26 15 136.8 3 9.1 16 442094 32 Matheesha Prathirana 0 0 0 0 - 19 8 12 5548 33 Venkatesh Iyer 404 104 32 21 145.8 0 - 14 194647 34 Sam Curran 276 55 20 13 136 10 10 14 453431 35 Ravi Bishnoi 20 5 1 0 74.1 16 7.7 15 105820 36 Krunal Pandya 188 49 15 6 113.9 9 7.5 15 218794 37 R Ashwin 67 30 5 3 131.4 14 7.5 13 128535 38 Kyle Mayers 379 73 38 22 144.1 0 8.4 13 14098 39 Shimron Hetmyer 299 56 12 23 151.8 0 - 14 224868 40 Shikhar Dhawan 373 99 49 12 142.9 0 - 11 221180 41 Moeen Ali 124 23 12 6 136.3 9 7.5 15 245117 42 Prabhsimran Singh 358 103 38 19 150.4 0 - 14 16438 43 Andre Russell 227 42 13 18 145.5 7 11 14 328767 44 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 42 27 4 0 89.4 16 8.3 14 115702 45 Noor Ahmad 8 7 1 0 88.9 16 7.8 13 10176 46 Mitchell Marsh 128 63 11 7 132 12 8.4 9 56180 47 Vijay Shankar 310 63 28 15 159 0 - 15 47887 48 Jitesh Sharma 309 49 22 21 156.1 0 - 14 5650 49 B Sai Sudarshan 362 96 33 12 141.4 0 - 8 6899 50 Tushar Deshpande 0 0 0 0 0 21 9.9 16 6803

