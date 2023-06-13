IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Is Most Valuable Player

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023.
Today when we think of Shubman Gill we wonder if that Cameron Green catch in the lost Test final was clean.
We've almost forgotten that Gill was the most valuable player of IPL 2023 with an MVPI of 970; way ahead of his Gujarat Titans team-mate Rashid Khan (MVPI: 803), and the third-placed Faf du Plessis (766) of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The MVPI table is actually a capable predictor and story-teller.
If, after the disappointment at The Oval, we want to spot possible future Test prospects, just look down the table: Gill is already on top, then there's Yashasvi Jaiswal (665), Ruturaj Gaikwad (683), Ishan Kishan (536), who could at least have briefly blazed in the Test, Rinku Singh (521), Shivam Dube (476) and perhaps even Varun Chakravarthy (418).
Table 1 lists the top 50 players with the highest MVPI, and their corresponding PVI.
The Paisa Vasool Index tells you how many US dollars the franchise pays the player for every 'run equivalent' that he contributes. The lower a player's PVI, the greater the value that he offers.
Table 2 contains more detailed data, and includes columns used in the MVPI calculation.
Best Performing Players In IPL 2023
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|970
|1252
|2
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|AFG
|803
|2835
|3
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|SA
|766
|1142
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|752
|665
|5
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|745
|1534
|6
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|IND
|683
|3347
|7
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|676
|1268
|8
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|671
|2794
|9
|Devon Conway
|CSK
|NZ
|659
|217
|10
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|IND
|599
|1584
|11
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|595
|1103
|12
|Cameron Green
|MI
|AUS
|593
|4216
|13
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|587
|1917
|14
|Mohit Sharma
|GT
|IND
|584
|130
|15
|Glenn Maxwell
|RCB
|AUS
|550
|2500
|16
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|536
|4064
|17
|Rinku Singh
|KKR
|IND
|521
|132
|18
|Marcus Stoinis
|LSG
|AUS
|520
|2370
|19
|David Warner
|DC
|AUS
|486
|1608
|20
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|IND
|476
|1200
|21
|Piyush Chawla
|MI
|IND
|473
|151
|22
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|WI
|469
|4569
|23
|Mohammed Siraj
|RCB
|IND
|467
|1874
|24
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|463
|2160
|25
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|460
|3804
|26
|Ajinkya Rahane
|CSK
|IND
|435
|164
|27
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|433
|2887
|28
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|IND
|428
|1898
|29
|Wriddhiman Saha
|GT
|IND
|423
|682
|30
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|418
|2392
|31
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|IND
|412
|5526
|32
|Matheesha Prathirana
|CSK
|SL
|412
|69
|33
|Venkatesh Iyer
|KKR
|IND
|411
|2433
|34
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|ENG
|408
|5668
|35
|Ravi Bishnoi
|LSG
|IND
|405
|1323
|36
|Krunal Pandya
|LSG
|IND
|404
|2735
|37
|R Ashwin
|RR
|IND
|389
|1607
|38
|Kyle Mayers
|LSG
|WI
|380
|176
|39
|Shimron Hetmyer
|RR
|WI
|378
|2811
|40
|Shikhar Dhawan
|PBKS
|IND
|373
|2765
|41
|Moeen Ali
|CSK
|ENG
|373
|3064
|42
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|365
|205
|43
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|365
|4110
|44
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|IND
|363
|1446
|45
|Noor Ahmad
|GT
|AFG
|358
|127
|46
|Mitchell Marsh
|DC
|AUS
|356
|702
|47
|Vijay Shankar
|GT
|IND
|355
|599
|48
|Jitesh Sharma
|PBKS
|IND
|354
|71
|49
|B Sai Sudarshan
|GT
|IND
|352
|86
|50
|Tushar Deshpande
|CSK
|IND
|336
|85
MVPI: Most Valuable Player Index = Runs equivalent based on batting, bowling and fielding performance.
PVI (US$): US$ paid by franchise to player for every 'run equivalent' contributed.
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Games
|PVI(INR)
|1
|Shubman Gill
|890
|129
|85
|33
|157.8
|0
|-
|17
|100147
|2
|Rashid Khan
|130
|79
|8
|13
|216.7
|27
|8.2
|17
|226828
|3
|Faf du Plessis
|730
|84
|60
|36
|153.7
|0
|-
|14
|91384
|4
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|625
|124
|83
|26
|163.6
|0
|-
|14
|53191
|5
|Suryakumar Yadav
|605
|103
|65
|28
|181.1
|0
|-
|16
|122723
|6
|Ravindra Jadeja
|190
|25
|11
|9
|142.9
|20
|7.6
|16
|267726
|7
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|590
|92
|46
|30
|147.5
|0
|-
|16
|101437
|8
|Virat Kohli
|639
|101
|65
|16
|139.8
|0
|-
|14
|223547
|9
|Devon Conway
|672
|92
|77
|18
|139.7
|0
|-
|16
|17342
|10
|Mohammed Shami
|5
|5
|1
|0
|83.3
|28
|8
|17
|126699
|11
|Heinrich Klaasen
|448
|104
|32
|25
|177.1
|0
|-
|12
|88235
|12
|Cameron Green
|452
|100
|40
|22
|160.9
|5
|9.4
|16
|337268
|13
|Axar Patel
|283
|54
|21
|15
|139.4
|11
|7.2
|14
|153322
|14
|Mohit Sharma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|8.2
|14
|10396
|15
|Glenn Maxwell
|400
|77
|29
|31
|183.5
|3
|9.1
|14
|200000
|16
|Ishan Kishan
|454
|75
|54
|18
|142.8
|0
|-
|16
|325160
|17
|Rinku Singh
|474
|67
|31
|29
|149.5
|0
|-
|14
|10557
|18
|Marcus Stoinis
|408
|89
|28
|27
|150
|5
|9.2
|15
|189560
|19
|David Warner
|516
|86
|69
|10
|131.6
|0
|-
|14
|128601
|20
|Shivam Dube
|418
|52
|12
|35
|158.3
|0
|-
|16
|96038
|21
|Piyush Chawla
|25
|18
|1
|1
|113.6
|22
|8.1
|16
|12081
|22
|Nicholas Pooran
|358
|62
|26
|26
|172.9
|0
|-
|15
|365519
|23
|Mohammed Siraj
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|19
|7.5
|14
|149893
|24
|Nitish Rana
|413
|75
|38
|20
|141
|3
|8.5
|14
|172786
|25
|Sanju Samson
|362
|66
|25
|18
|153.4
|0
|-
|14
|304348
|26
|Ajinkya Rahane
|326
|71
|24
|16
|172.5
|0
|-
|14
|13136
|27
|Jos Buttler
|392
|95
|42
|14
|139
|0
|-
|14
|230947
|28
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|21
|8.2
|14
|151869
|29
|Wriddhiman Saha
|371
|81
|47
|8
|129.3
|0
|-
|17
|54542
|30
|Varun Chakravarthy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11.1
|20
|8.1
|14
|191388
|31
|Hardik Pandya
|346
|66
|26
|15
|136.8
|3
|9.1
|16
|442094
|32
|Matheesha Prathirana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|19
|8
|12
|5548
|33
|Venkatesh Iyer
|404
|104
|32
|21
|145.8
|0
|-
|14
|194647
|34
|Sam Curran
|276
|55
|20
|13
|136
|10
|10
|14
|453431
|35
|Ravi Bishnoi
|20
|5
|1
|0
|74.1
|16
|7.7
|15
|105820
|36
|Krunal Pandya
|188
|49
|15
|6
|113.9
|9
|7.5
|15
|218794
|37
|R Ashwin
|67
|30
|5
|3
|131.4
|14
|7.5
|13
|128535
|38
|Kyle Mayers
|379
|73
|38
|22
|144.1
|0
|8.4
|13
|14098
|39
|Shimron Hetmyer
|299
|56
|12
|23
|151.8
|0
|-
|14
|224868
|40
|Shikhar Dhawan
|373
|99
|49
|12
|142.9
|0
|-
|11
|221180
|41
|Moeen Ali
|124
|23
|12
|6
|136.3
|9
|7.5
|15
|245117
|42
|Prabhsimran Singh
|358
|103
|38
|19
|150.4
|0
|-
|14
|16438
|43
|Andre Russell
|227
|42
|13
|18
|145.5
|7
|11
|14
|328767
|44
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|42
|27
|4
|0
|89.4
|16
|8.3
|14
|115702
|45
|Noor Ahmad
|8
|7
|1
|0
|88.9
|16
|7.8
|13
|10176
|46
|Mitchell Marsh
|128
|63
|11
|7
|132
|12
|8.4
|9
|56180
|47
|Vijay Shankar
|310
|63
|28
|15
|159
|0
|-
|15
|47887
|48
|Jitesh Sharma
|309
|49
|22
|21
|156.1
|0
|-
|14
|5650
|49
|B Sai Sudarshan
|362
|96
|33
|12
|141.4
|0
|-
|8
|6899
|50
|Tushar Deshpande
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|9.9
|16
|6803
