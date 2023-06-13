News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK's Tushar Gets Engaged To 'School Crush'

CSK's Tushar Gets Engaged To 'School Crush'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 13, 2023 10:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tushar Deshpande/Instagram

Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande got engaged to his girlfriend Nabha Gaddamwar on Monday.

'12.06.23 She got promoted from my school crush to MY FIANCE!', Tushar informs us on Instagram.

 

In true cricketing style, the couple posed with their rings on a cricket ball.

Tushar was one of the top performers for IPL champions CSK, as he bagged 21 wickets in 16 matches.

'Congratulations bhauuuuuuu, Welcome to the clubbbb', commented CSK team-mate Ruturaj Gaikwad who wed Utkarsha Pawar on June 3.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2020: Who is Tushar Deshpande?
IPL 2020: Who is Tushar Deshpande?
'Dhoni can turn someone else's trash into treasure'
'Dhoni can turn someone else's trash into treasure'
Will Rohit play Test cricket for two years?
Will Rohit play Test cricket for two years?
Yes, Tamannaah Is Dating Vijay Varma
Yes, Tamannaah Is Dating Vijay Varma
Will shut Twitter: Ex-CEO claims 'pressure' from India
Will shut Twitter: Ex-CEO claims 'pressure' from India
Why I Have Not Sold Adani Stock
Why I Have Not Sold Adani Stock
7 Ways To Craft A Perfect CV
7 Ways To Craft A Perfect CV

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Gill Is Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023

Gill Is Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023

'They are Dadas in India, when they go overseas...'

'They are Dadas in India, when they go overseas...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances