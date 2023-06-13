CSK's Tushar Gets Engaged To 'School Crush'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tushar Deshpande/Instagram

Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande got engaged to his girlfriend Nabha Gaddamwar on Monday.

'12.06.23 She got promoted from my school crush to MY FIANCE!', Tushar informs us on Instagram.

In true cricketing style, the couple posed with their rings on a cricket ball.

Tushar was one of the top performers for IPL champions CSK, as he bagged 21 wickets in 16 matches.

'Congratulations bhauuuuuuu, Welcome to the clubbbb', commented CSK team-mate Ruturaj Gaikwad who wed Utkarsha Pawar on June 3.