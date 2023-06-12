Starc and Healy: World Cup Winners, Both

After Australia thrashed India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London on Sunday, June 11, 2023, the Aussies celebrated with their families.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc and wife Alyssa Healy -- a member of Australia's women's World Cup-winning teams -- share a laugh and beer after the WTC final win on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

IMAGE: Alyssa Healy's uncle Ian Healy (her dad Greg's brother) is the legendary Australian wicket-keeper (of caught Healy bowled McGrath/Warne fame). Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Man Of The Match Travis Head celebrates with wife Jessica Davies and nine-month-old daughter Milla. Photograph: ICC/Twitter