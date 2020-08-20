News
Why Bhajji won't travel to Dubai with CSK

By Rediff Cricket
August 20, 2020 14:53 IST
Harbhajan Singh has 150 wickets in 160 matches in the IPL

Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI
 

Harbhajan Singh has told the Chennai Super Kings management that he won't travel with the CSK team to Dubai on Friday for the Indian Premier League in the UAE.

According to a Times of India report, Harbhajan's mother is unwell and the off-spinner is only likely to join the CSK team after two weeks.

Bhajji also skipped CSK's pre-IPL camp in Chennai.

Harbhajan has been crucial to CSK's fortunes in the two seasons he has been with the franchise -- he joined the M S Dhoni-led team in 2018 for his base price of Rs 2 crores.

Harbhajan who has 150 wickets in 160 IPL games, was CSK's third-highest wicket-taker last season with 16 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 7.09.

Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur -- who also missed the training camp -- will join the team in Chennai before they leave for Dubai.

Rediff Cricket
