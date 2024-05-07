How To Control Diabetes In Kids?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, offers expert advice on how you can protect your child from common ailments and keep them healthy.

You can post your health-related questions to Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jonathan Borba/Pexels.com

Is your child a fussy eater?

Does s/he complain of stomach pain or skin related issues?

Is s/he at risk of Type 1 diabetes?

rediffGURU Dr Deepa Suvarna, a paediatrician with over 25 years of experience, offers expert advice on how you can ensure your child is healthy and happy.

You can post your health-related questions to Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE.





Mrs: Hello doctor. My 15-year-old daughter has uneven skin tone on her face.

There are white patches all over. Earlier I thought it might be because of puberty but this isn't subsiding.

It makes her look pale also. What can be the reason? Does she need any tests to determine any deficiency? Please help.

It may be due to harsh soap or some cosmetic which could lead to uneven pigmentation.

Use pH 5.5 cleansers and a good moisturiser post washing the face.

Anonymous: Hi Dr Deepa, my son is 12 years old and has had a history of pinworm since childhood.

We have done deworming many times but the problem has persisted till now.

Can an ultrasound or X-ray detect the worms in the stomach?

No, unless the number of worms is huge.

Consume boiled water.

See that hands are washed before eating anything.

Don't consume any roadside food, raw food without washing it thoroughly.

Deworm every six months.

Wonder: How can we control Type 1 diabetes in kids? Why is it found more in kids?

It is due to the immune response that targets the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

As a result, insulin production goes down drastically or even stops.

It can happen post a viral infection when the body starts producing antibodies that target its own tissues.

There is no prevention as such as it isn't related to diet or lifestyle.

You can post your health-related questions to Dr Deepa Suvarna HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.