SEE: Captain Rohit 'up and running' with Mumbai Indians

August 19, 2020 14:01 IST

'Bat in hand, helmet on, pads on gloves on, shoes on: I am complete.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma bats in the nets. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy, Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Captain and batting mainstay Rohit Sharma kicked off his preparations for the IPL next month by joining up with Mumbai Indians team mates for their practice sessions.

The opener was having a batting nets at the Mumbai Indians's training facility at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli on the outskirts of Mumbai.

'Up and running with @mumbaiindians', Rohit captioned the Instavideo.

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh was among the first to acknowledge the batting star. 'ALL HAIL THE HITMAN,' Ranveer posted on Rohit's video.

After months of lockdown, Rohit is finally feeling complete to be back on the cricket field.

'Bat in hand, helmet on, pads on gloves on, shoes on: I am complete,'/ he said on Instagram.

Some of the Mumbai Indians team have already been training for the past week or so, with Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and the Pandya brothers joining them in the last couple of days.

A look at the Mumbai Indians's training facility in Ghansoli:

Photographs: Mumbai Indians/Instagram