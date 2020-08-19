News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Bumrah is Back!

SEE: Bumrah is Back!

By Rediff Cricket
August 19, 2020 09:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai Indians's Jasprit Bumrah was all smiles while gearing up during training ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 to be played in the in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Mumbai Indians shared a video of Bumrah bowling in the nets with a caption, 'BOOM is back!'

 

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

 

The IPL's most successful franchise will start training on Thursday, August 20, at the Reliance Stadium on the outskirts of Mumbai at Ghansoli.

Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen cycling around the training venue. Mumbai Indians captioned the picture, 'That's how we Ro-ll!'

Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians also shared a post of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya who arrived in Mumbai with the caption, 'Drive from Baroda to Aamchi Mumbai. The #PandyaBrothers have checked in!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Hardik Pandya reveals his baby boy's name

Hardik Pandya reveals his baby boy's name

Permanent seat for Dhoni at Wankhede

Permanent seat for Dhoni at Wankhede

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use