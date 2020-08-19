SEE: Bumrah is Back!

August 19, 2020 09:07 IST

Mumbai Indians's Jasprit Bumrah was all smiles while gearing up during training ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020 to be played in the in UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Mumbai Indians shared a video of Bumrah bowling in the nets with a caption, 'BOOM is back!'

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

The IPL's most successful franchise will start training on Thursday, August 20, at the Reliance Stadium on the outskirts of Mumbai at Ghansoli.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen cycling around the training venue. Mumbai Indians captioned the picture, 'That's how we Ro-ll!'

Mumbai Indians also shared a post of Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya who arrived in Mumbai with the caption, 'Drive from Baroda to Aamchi Mumbai. The #PandyaBrothers have checked in!'