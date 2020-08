August 20, 2020 10:05 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ziva Singh Dhoni/Instagram

After announcing his retirement from international cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently training at Chennai Super Kings's 6-day preparatory camp before IPL 2020 which begins on September 19.

His daughter Ziva meanwhile took to Instagram to share an adorable post.

'Miss you and the bike rides', the five year old posted.

Ziva and her dad often took bike rides around their Ranchi farm house during the lockdown, moments captured by her mommy Sakshi Singh Dhoni.