News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Krunal, Hardik get going

Krunal, Hardik get going

By Rediff Cricket
August 20, 2020 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks in good shape ahead of the IPL, which is now less a month away.

The 26 year old hit the ground running at Mumbai Indians's pre-IPL camp at Ghansoli near Mumbai on Wednesday, and shared a picture from training where he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body.

'Let's get this show on the road @mumbaiindians', Hardik captioned the picture.

Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Mumbai Indians also posted a picture of Hardik's elder brother Krunal Pandya with the caption, 'Warming up in his new look'.

Krunal Pandya

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Rohit 'up and running' with Mumbai Indians

SEE: Rohit 'up and running' with Mumbai Indians

SEE: Bumrah is Back!

SEE: Bumrah is Back!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use