Krunal, Hardik get going

August 20, 2020 08:54 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks in good shape ahead of the IPL, which is now less a month away.

The 26 year old hit the ground running at Mumbai Indians's pre-IPL camp at Ghansoli near Mumbai on Wednesday, and shared a picture from training where he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body.

'Let's get this show on the road @mumbaiindians', Hardik captioned the picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Mumbai Indians also posted a picture of Hardik's elder brother Krunal Pandya with the caption, 'Warming up in his new look'.