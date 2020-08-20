Krunal, Hardik get going

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya looks in good shape ahead of the IPL, which is now less a month away.
The 26 year old hit the ground running at Mumbai Indians's pre-IPL camp at Ghansoli near Mumbai on Wednesday, and shared a picture from training where he can be seen flaunting his chiselled body.
'Let's get this show on the road @mumbaiindians', Hardik captioned the picture.
Mumbai Indians also posted a picture of Hardik's elder brother Krunal Pandya with the caption, 'Warming up in his new look'.