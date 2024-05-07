Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma fell victim to a delivery from Pat Cummins. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 6, 2024, was overshadowed by the continuing concerns surrounding Rohit Sharma's form.

This comes after a promising start to the IPL season, where he smashed a century against the Chennai Super Kings. With the T20 World Cup weeks away, Rohit's struggles have sparked anxiety among Indian cricket fans and cricket experts alike.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle compared the contrast between Rohit's initial performance and his recent slump: 'Rohit Sharma's form is a bit of a concern now. 297 in his first 7 innings, just 34 from his next 5. Needs to finish strongly,' Harsha posted.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra also shared his worries on his YouTube channel. He highlighted Rohit's loss of rhythm after a promising start to the season, stating, 'I am first focusing on Rohit Sharma because in the last four games... I think his highest score is probably 11. This does not go well... You don't want that.'

Following his dismissal for just four runs against Sunrisers, Rohit was visibly dejected. Cameras captured him looking downcast while walking back to the pavilion and later appearing close to tears in the dressing room.