News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair

Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 07, 2024 11:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma fell victim to a delivery from Pat Cummins. Photograph: BCCI
 

Mumbai Indians' victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 6, 2024, was overshadowed by the continuing concerns surrounding Rohit Sharma's form.

This comes after a promising start to the IPL season, where he smashed a century against the Chennai Super Kings. With the T20 World Cup weeks away, Rohit's struggles have sparked anxiety among Indian cricket fans and cricket experts alike.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle compared the contrast between Rohit's initial performance and his recent slump: 'Rohit Sharma's form is a bit of a concern now. 297 in his first 7 innings, just 34 from his next 5. Needs to finish strongly,' Harsha posted.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra also shared his worries on his YouTube channel. He highlighted Rohit's loss of rhythm after a promising start to the season, stating, 'I am first focusing on Rohit Sharma because in the last four games... I think his highest score is probably 11. This does not go well... You don't want that.'

Following his dismissal for just four runs against Sunrisers, Rohit was visibly dejected. Cameras captured him looking downcast while walking back to the pavilion and later appearing close to tears in the dressing room.

Rohit Sharma

 

Rohit Sharma

 

Rohit Sharma

 

Rohit Sharma

 

Rohit Sharma

 

Rohit Sharma

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PIX: SKY smashes century as MI ease past SRH
IPL PIX: SKY smashes century as MI ease past SRH
Hardik lauds SKY: 'Lucky to have him in my team'
Hardik lauds SKY: 'Lucky to have him in my team'
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
How To Control Diabetes In Kids?
How To Control Diabetes In Kids?
'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'
'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'
Mumbai Indians refuses to rest Bumrah
Mumbai Indians refuses to rest Bumrah
Waiting for...: US on India's probe into Pannun plot
Waiting for...: US on India's probe into Pannun plot

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

SKY WOWS Wankhede!

SKY WOWS Wankhede!

Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!

Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances