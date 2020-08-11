Whose baby is it, Sakshi?

August 11, 2020 11:48 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni keeps away from social media.

Wife Sakshi Singh Rawat Dhoni more than makes up for the great man's absence on SM.

On Monday evening, Sakshi posted an adorable picture of their five-year-old daughter Ziva holding a baby in her lap.

The picture has almost 500,000 likes on it so far. Dhoni fans post heart emojis, and also ask who the baby is.

'Are you guys blessed with baby?' asked one Dhoni fan.

'Congratulations both of you', posted another fan.

A few asked if the baby in the photograph is cricketer Hardik Pandya's son.

The Indian all-rounder and Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic became parents on July 30.

And we know how Hardik and brother Krunal Pandya flew to Ranchi on July 7 to wish Mahi on his birthday, revealing a proximity to the cricket legend that we had not known of before.

Come on Sakshi, tell us who the baby with Ziva is in the truly adorable pictures!