Hardik, Krunal fly to Ranchi to wish Dhoni

Hardik, Krunal fly to Ranchi to wish Dhoni

By Rediff Cricket
July 07, 2020 23:21 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Hardik Pandya/Twitter 

Hardik Pandya was spotted at the Ranchi airport, on Tuesday, as he joined his brother Krunal to wish MS Dhoni in person on the World Cup hero's 39th birthday.

In a video going viral on social media, Hardik, sporting a face mask, along with brother Krunal can be seen walking out of the Ranchi airport.

 

The Pandya brothers left directly to Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi from the Birsa Munda Airport.

Pandya also opened up on his relationship with Dhoni, saying that he's 'family'.

Hardik Pandya

"He's a brother to me. For me, he's family. I've got so close to him in the last few years. I was surprised that he was so open and friendly. I can now say anything to him and he will take it as a joke - that is the relationship I have with him now," said the Indian all-rounder.

Hardik was also part of Sakshi's birthday party in Ranchi in November 2019.

Earlier in the day, Hardik took to social media to wish Dhoni on his 39th birthday.

"Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu. My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times," Hardik wrote.

Rediff Cricket
