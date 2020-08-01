News
Hardik Pandya enjoying daddy duties

By Rediff Cricket
August 01, 2020 18:30 IST
Hardik Pandya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been blessed with a baby boy, seems to be busy with daddy duties.

The right-handed batsman shared an adorable picture on Instagram in which he is seen bringing the diapers for the newborn baby.

 

He shared the story while tagging his partner and wrote, “Baby’s diapers are on the way.”

On July 30, Pandya took to the social media to share the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child.

On May 31, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child after getting engaged to Serbian actor, Stankovic, on January 1. The couple got engaged in Dubai and were seen taking a ferry ride along with close friends.

Rediff Cricket
