August 08, 2020 17:21 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal introduced his lady love Dhanashree Verma, as he shared the picture from his Roka ceremony.

On Saturday, Chahal took to social media to share a fragment of their personal life.

Chahal captioned pictures from his Roka ceremony with choreographer Dhanashree: "We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony."

The couple donned traditional attires for the ceremony.