SEE: Why Kohli loves RCB so much!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli says he is 'never leaving' Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli can't wait for the IPL to begin!

Video: Virat Kohli/Instagram

After close to five months of the lockdown, Virat is getting into IPL mode as he shared glimpses of his journey with the Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years.

'Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come,' the RCB skipper captioned the Instagram video.

Virat has been with RCB since the IPL began in 2008 and took over as captain in 2013.

'You can feel emotional about the season not going well but till the time I am playing IPL, I am never leaving this team. The fans, their loyalty has been amazing,' Chiku had told his friend and RCB team-mate A B de Villiers in April.

Kohli will be aiming to end RCB's title droughtat this year's IPL which will be held in the UAE from September 10 to November 10.

Though RCB have never won the IPL, Kohli is the top run-getter in IPL history with 5,412 runs from 177 games at an average of 37, with five centuries and 36 fifties.

He also holds the record for the most runs in a season when he amassed 973 runs in 16 games with four centuries and seven fifties in IPL 2016.