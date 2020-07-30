Wishes pour in for new dad Hardik Pandya

July 30, 2020 21:52 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter

It's a BBBBOOOOYYY!

When allrounder Hardik Pandya tweeted on the social media platform that he and his partner Natasa Stankovic are blessed with a baby boy, their friends couldn't resist wishing them a big congratulation.

Skipper Virat Kohli was among the first ones to wish Hardik and Natasa. "Congratulations to you both," Kohli wrote responding to the photo of Hardik's baby boy.

Sachin Tendulkar wished the couple and wrote on Twitter, "Many congratulations to the proud new parents! May the little one tiptoe with love into your hearts & stay there forever!"

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also extended their wishes to the couple. "Congratulations my brother @hardikpandya7 on the birth of your son! Lots of love to Natasa, the beautiful boy and you. Hope everyone is healthy," Dhawan tweeted.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to congratulate his 'brotherman' on becoming a father.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said "Congratulations to the couple and a warm welcome to Pandya Jr".

Hardik's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians shared a heartwarming message for the first-time parents. "Welcome to One Family. Congratulations Hardik and Natasa," Mumbai Indians wrote.

Australia batsman Chris Lynn also congratulated Hardik along with the likes of tennis star Sania Mirza and Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sarah.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer also wished Pandya on becoming a father.