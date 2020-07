July 30, 2020 17:22 IST

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his model wife Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy.

The baby was born in Vadodara on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old cricketer revealed the news on social media.

In May, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Best wishes to the parents and the newborn!