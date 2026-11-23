Spotted! Cricket legends M S Dhoni, Muttaiah Muralidaran, Kane Williamson at Chennai wedding reception!

IMAGE: Thalaivar, as megastar Rajinikanth is hailed in Tamil Nadu, with Thala, as Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known among Chennai Super Kings fans, at Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding reception (day two) in Chennai on Sunday.

Rajini Sir is Anirudh's mama; Latha Rajinikanth, seen here with her husband and Thala, is Anirudh's mum Lakshmi Raghavendra's sister. Photograph: ANI/X

IMAGE: Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni with Kavery Maran -- Kavya's mum -- as Rajnikanth looks on. Photograph: ANI/X

IMAGE: Movie star and auto racer Ajith Kumar greets the couple. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

IMAGE: Kane Williamson and Sarah Williamson with Kavya Maran. The Iceman played 46 IPL games for Kavya's SRH. Photograph: ANI/X

IMAGE: SRH Bowling Coach (since 2025) Mutthiah Muralidaran -- who holds the world record for most Test wickets (800) and wife Madhimalar with Kavya and Anirudh. Photograph: ANI/X

The first day of the wedding reception, on Saturday, November 21, 2026, was attended by numerous politicians, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Kavya's late grandfather Murasoli Maran was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cabinet; her late great granduncle was M Karunanidhi; her grand uncle is M K Stalin, the former Tamil Nadu chief minister.