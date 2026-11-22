Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad believes MS Dhoni's new mentorship role at Chennai Super Kings will be a significant asset for the five-time IPL champions and explains why IPL is a tough league.

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad with MS Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points MS Dhoni's transition to a mentor role for Chennai Super Kings will provide immense support to the five-time IPL champions, according to Noor Ahmad.

Ahmad acknowledges that Dhoni's iconic stumping and finishing abilities as a player will be missed on the field.

Noor Ahmad stresses the importance of playing in global T20 leagues for young players to gain experience and improve by sharing dressing rooms with senior players.

Adaptability to different conditions is crucial for success in tournaments like the ILT20, especially for players moving between leagues.

Ahmad believes spinners should continue to use variations, including flighting the ball, to succeed on flat pitches in modern cricket, despite the challenge of hard-hitting batters.

Legendary MS Dhoni's exemplary glove work behind the wickets will be missed but his presence in the Chennai Super Kings camp as a mentor would help the five-time IPL winners immensely, feels Noor Ahmad. Ahead of the IPL retention deadline, Dhoni was appointed CSK mentor, ending his storied IPL career as a player.

"Everyone will miss him but his new role, that's going to help the team massively and I am happy that he is still with the team," Noor, who is playing for the Dubai Capitals in the DP World International League T20, told PTI.

"There are many things, but I would say his stumping maybe, and his finishing abilities," he added.

The Value of Global T20 Leagues

The 21-year-old Afghanistan spinner, who has firmly established himself in the world of franchise T20 leagues, said that such platforms provide the opportunities for young players to learn. "It's very important to play around the world in the leagues and to share the dressing room with different kinds of players, with different senior players and you get a lot to learn there and that's how you improve as a youngster," he said.

"Everywhere you go, you get different conditions, different grounds, different situations, and that's how you get experience, that's how you get better to adjust yourself and that helps a lot to play against them and get that experience," Noor said.

Adaptability and Spin Bowling Tactics

Noor said adaptability would be key to success for teams in ILT20, even as several players entered this tournament having finished another only a day ago.

"It will be a great competition and whoever adjusts to the conditions soon, they will have more advantage to succeed in this tournament," Noor said.

When asked if bowlers are forced to put in more variations to contain hard-hitting batters and not flight the ball enough to take wickets, the Afghanistan spinner disagreed.

"No, I don't think so. Nowadays I see spinners, they try to release the ball in the air, this is one of the great variety for a spinner to have that one, to slow down the speed," he said.

"Nowadays we have very flat pitches, you have to show every kind of variation and that's how you survive there. Every format of cricket is tough, no cricket is easy -- but I would say IPL is tough, for some reason there is one impact substitute player, they have like more batsmen to bat, and flat pitches, that's the hardest one," he added.