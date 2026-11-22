Rishabh Pant has made history by surpassing Brendon McCullum's Test sixes record and becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to score a century in all SENA countries.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his century during Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant surpassed Brendon McCullum's record for most sixes in Test cricket, reaching 108 sixes.

Pant scored an explosive 128 runs off 153 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes.

He became the first Asian wicketkeeper-batter to score a Test century in all SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia).

Pant is the sixth Indian batter to achieve Test hundreds in all four SENA nations.

His century helped India declare their first innings at 720/9, securing a significant lead of 352 runs.

Rishabh Pant went past the great Brendon McCullum to climb to second place for most sixes by a batter in Test cricket during Day 4 of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.

Pant blasted his way to an entertaining 128 from 153 balls, smashing 10 fours and six sixes to take his tally to 108 sixes in Tests.

He overtook McCullum (107 sixes) to jump to second place, only behind Ben Stokes who sits top with 138 sixes in Tests.

Pant's Record-Breaking Knock

Interestingly, Pant brought up his hundred with a six off Glenn Phillips -- the fourth time he has done so in Test cricket.

Thanks to Pant's magnificent knock, India declared their first innings on a huge 720/9 on Day 4, grabbing a huge lead of 352 runs.

Achieving SENA Centuries

The India wicketkeeper-batter also completed the landmark of a Test century in all SENA countries -- becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat.

He is the sixth Indian batter after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul to have scored Test hundreds in all four SENA nations -- South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

He has scored four Test hundreds in England, and one each in Australia and South Africa.