Rishabh Pant's fearless approach to Test batting has made him a match-winner and a social media target. Why his critics must learn to embrace his audacity rather than question his instincts.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates on completing his 9th Test century during the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Rishabh Pant is celebrated for his nonchalant, infectious personality and ability to shift gears rapidly, making him a cult figure in cricket.

Seven of his nine Test hundreds have been scored in SENA countries, highlighting his consistent performance in challenging overseas conditions.

Despite criticism for white-ball inconsistencies and IPL returns, Pant's core batting philosophy of 'see the ball, hit the ball' remains unchanged.

His audacious shot-making often blurs the line between genius and recklessness, with the same shot yielding different outcomes on different days.

Pant's unique, instinct-driven game requires detractors to accept both his successes and failures, as his two sides are inseparable.

Just like Lord Relator's iconic 1971 song, We Can't Get Gavaskar Out At All, which celebrated a 21-year-old Sunil Gavaskar's phenomenal 774-run debut series in the West Indies, this chant He is Rishaaaabh Paaant, he will baby sit your kids, he will hit you for a six, he is Rishaaaabhhh Paaant, belted out by Australian fans during India's historic 2020-21 tour Down Under, had a nice ring to it.

It captured Rishabh Pant's nonchalance, his infectious personality and, above all, his ability to shift gears without warning. The man from Roorkee had become a cult figure, capable of turning a game on its head with a few audacious strokes.

Seven of his nine Test hundreds have come in SENA countries, underlining his ability to deliver in conditions that traditionally challenge visiting batters. Yet, one of Indian cricket's most spirited and debated characters remains just one failure away from being torn apart on social media.

But here is the good thing about Pant. Severe backlash, criticism, questions over his white-ball credentials and even doubts about his place in the leadership group have not fundamentally changed him.

The core Rishabh Pant remains as pristine as it was when he burst onto the international scene with a maiden Test hundred at The Oval, against the backdrop of a cloudy London skyline. He has his own way of batting. See the ball, hit the ball. If you don't like that approach, he is not bothered. That's Rishabh Pant for you. Take it or leave it.

The Unconventional Approach

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

The problem with Pant is that his modest returns in the IPL and inconsistent white-ball performances often overshadow what he has consistently delivered in Test cricket.

Over the last 10 Tests, his sequence of scores reads 134, 111, 25, 65, 74, 9, 54, 27, 2, 7, 13, 81, 39, 66, 63 and 128. In 16 completed innings, he struck three hundreds and six half-centuries, besides a 39 and two other scores in excess of 25. That is a pretty impressive body of work by any reasonable standard.

Yet, his second dismissal in Guwahati generated considerable discussion than the 54 he scored with a broken foot in Manchester. On Sunday, the audacious six off Kyle Jamieson, struck with bent knees, sailed into the parking lot. On another day, the same shot could have landed straight in the hands of the long-on fielder.

The difference between genius and recklessness, in Pant's case, is sometimes just a few metres. The falling pull shot that looked downright stupid at the MCG on one occasion came off perfectly against Jacob Duffy on Saturday. Two days, two different outcomes. The shot was essentially the same. Only the result changed.

Navigating Criticism and Expectations

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant equalled Brendon McCullum's record of second-most number of sixes in Test cricket. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

If anyone thought the Guwahati dismissal would force Pant to rethink his approach, they were in for a surprise. Had he curbed his natural instincts through the 53 Tests he has played, there is a fair chance that some of those scores in the 80s and 90s might have been converted into hundreds.

But then, would he still have been the Rishabh Pant who has repeatedly taken the game away from opposition teams? It is not easy being Pant when every innings is examined through an unforgiving lens.

One difficult outing as a batter and captain in Guwahati, coupled with a disappointing IPL, and suddenly questions are being asked about his place in the leadership group. He has slipped down the pecking order in ODIs and is now effectively a one-format international player.

Even that journey has been interrupted by injuries. A setback during the Irani Cup ruled him out for six weeks. He was subsequently picked for India A but could not obtain fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence in time to play the first-class matches. When Pant finally joined the Test squad, there was a noticeable difference in his demeanour.

At the Basin Reserve nets, he appeared a much quieter figure, concentrating on getting back into the groove and going through his wicketkeeping drills. During his batting session at the adjacent Wellington College ground, he was seen playing within himself. The childlike grin that can light up an entire dressing room was missing.

Was this a different Pant in the making? Had the criticism finally prompted him to become more restrained with his shot selection? Was he beginning to second-guess his instincts? If any such doubts crept in, Pant was quick to dispel them, responding with half a dozen sixes.

There is perhaps a lesson in that for those who have spent considerable time trying to decode his batting. Pant's game has never been about textbook perfection or pleasing conventional cricketing sensibilities. It is about trusting his instincts, taking risks and backing himself to produce something extraordinary.

That approach will sometimes make him look foolish. It will also make him look invincible. The two sides of Pant are inseparable.

You cannot celebrate the audacity when it succeeds and demand a completely different batter when it doesn't. Rishabh Pant still trusts his gut and plays like only he can. Perhaps it is time for his detractors to trust that gut a little more.