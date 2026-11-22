New Mumbai Indians batting coach Robin Uthappa candidly states that the five-time IPL champions will approach the 2027 season as 'underdogs,' emphasising the team's need to earn back the trust of their loyal fanbase after a significant overhaul and a prolonged title drought.

IMAGE: Robin Uthappa, who began his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians, tallying 320 runs from 14 matches in the inaugural 2008 edition, was named MI batting coach for IPL 2027. Photograph: MI/X

Key Points Robin Uthappa, Mumbai Indians' new batting coach, views the team as 'underdogs' for the 2027 IPL season, needing to regain fan trust after a six-season title drought.

The franchise has undergone a significant reset, including a captaincy change, a coaching overhaul (with Kieron Pollard as head coach), and the high-profile trade of Hardik Pandya.

Uthappa's coaching philosophy centres on providing clarity to players, being accessible, and fostering a humble, student-like approach to the game.

He believes the existing squad possesses ample talent and that creating the right atmosphere is crucial for players to perform exceptionally well.

Uthappa's appointment as batting coach came as a surprise, but he had long hoped to contribute to the franchise.

The role of Mumbai Indians' batting coach may have come "completely from the left field", but former India batter Robin Uthappa believes the five-time champions will enter the 2027 IPL season as underdogs, needing to earn back the trust of their fans.

Mumbai Indians have gone six consecutive seasons without an IPL title and have now pressed the reset button with a change in captaincy and an overhaul of their coaching set-up. Along with the high-profile trade involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh, two-time IPL winner Uthappa has taken over as batting coach, replacing Kieron Pollard, who has been elevated to head coach.

New Coaching Set-up and Philosophy

Former India fielding coach T Dilip will take charge of fielding, while former MI player Mitchell McClenaghan has been appointed bowling coach.

"As Mumbai Indians, we feel like we're underdogs. We really need to earn our straps back and earn the trust of the fans. There are a lot of things that we have to work towards as a team," Uthappa, who is currently commentating in the DP World ILT20, told select media during an interaction.

Uthappa said providing clarity to players and making himself available to them would be central to his coaching role. "Nobody is bigger than Mother Cricket. We've all been in the game long enough to know that nobody can beat Mother Cricket. You have to operate from that humility," he said.

"You give yourself the best chance to do well when you approach the game as a student rather than a master. As athletes, you always want to have clarity before a tournament begins. "You want to have clarity around your own game, the team's motives and its goals. Aligning those aspects is also important."

Accessibility and Player Development

Describing his new assignment as exciting, Uthappa said being accessible to players would remain a key part of his coaching philosophy. "As coaches, we can serve them by ensuring that, as far as preparation is concerned, we give them everything they need to feel ready to perform," he said.

"Sometimes, just being available for established players to have a conversation is a big blessing. "My coaching approach has always been to meet players where they are and help them elevate themselves to where they want to be. It has to be driven by the athlete themselves. "I'm only a mirror to them, holding them accountable for what they want to achieve and aligning that with the larger goal of the team," he added.

Squad Assessment and Future Plans

Asked whether Mumbai Indians would look to address the lack of an outright aggressor at the top of the batting order, Uthappa said the franchise would assess its options ahead of the auction. "It depends on the conversations with the existing players, and there's an auction coming up to see what possibilities there are in picking someone up," he said.

"Honestly, the talent is there in the existing side itself. There's enough and more talent to prove that they are worth their weight in gold. "These players are capable of performing exceptionally well. It's almost uncanny what you can draw out of players when you create the right atmosphere for them to play good cricket," he added.

Uthappa also revealed that his appointment as Mumbai Indians' batting coach had come as a surprise. "It completely came from the left field. I didn't see it coming. The interest was there," he said. "I've been hoping that I would get a call at some point to work with the franchise because I felt I could add a lot of value. So when the call came from the management, the interest was there from my side. The conversations happened and the interest was there," he added.