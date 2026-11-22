India piled up 720/9 declared against New Zealand in Wellington, setting a new record for the highest Test innings total in New Zealand. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul scored centuries as several records tumbled.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Anshul Kamboj put on a 58-run stand for the 5th wicket during the 1st innings of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720 for 9 against New Zealand in Wellington, setting a new record for the highest team score in a Test match played in New Zealand since 1930.

This total also marks India's highest-ever Test innings score on foreign soil, surpassing their previous best of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010.

Centuries from KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128), along with significant contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80), and Dhruv Jurel (78), powered India's record-breaking innings.

Rishabh Pant's 128-run knock made him the first Asian wicket-keeper and sixth Indian batter to score a century in each of the SENA countries.

The innings featured a historic seven consecutive 50-run partnerships, a first in Test cricket history.

A plethora of records were broken on the day with India posting a mammoth first innings score of 720 for 9 declared on Day 4 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. India's monumental effort featured centuries from KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128), while Gill narrowly missed out on a hundred with 98. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made significant contributions, ensuring India crossed the 700-run mark and rewrote the record books.

Historic Team Total

The total was the highest-ever team score in a Test match played in New Zealand since 1930, surpassing the hosts' previous record of 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. The mammoth total also marked India's highest-ever Test innings score on foreign soil, surpassing their previous best of 707 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010. India's unprecedented total in New Zealand was their third highest after 759 for seven declared against England in Chennai in 2016 and 726 for nine declared against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Mumbai. This was also India's highest innings total on overseas soil, surpassing 705 for seven against Australia at Sydney in 2004.

Pant's Milestone and Partnership Records

The record score was made possible by Pant (128 off 153 balls) became the first Asian wicket-keeper and sixth Indian batter to complete a ton in each of the SENA countries. By doing so, Pant joined Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (ongoing match) in the select club. The explosive left-hander smashed six sixes during his 128-run knock, including one that brought up his ninth Test century. This was also the first time in the history of Test cricket that there were seven consecutive 50-run stands in one single innings. The stands were 130 for the opening wicket, followed by partnerships of 165 (2nd), 91 (3rd), 100 (4th), 68 (5th), 75 (6th) and 54 (7th).