What did Dhoni tell Pant?

What did Dhoni tell Pant?

By Rediff Cricket
January 27, 2021 11:31 IST
MS Dhoni with Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

A week after steering India to a famous win against Australia in the Gabba Test on January 19, 2021, Rishabh Pant spent some quality time with the game's most famous wicketkeeper-batsman in the new century.

 

Sakshi Dhoni, the great man's missus, posted a picture of her husband wearing one of daughter Ziva's party hats and on a video call.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Pant have their origins in Uttarakhand though Mahi has lived in Ranchi for most of his life.

We aren't sure where Sakshi took this picture since the Dhonis have homes in Delhi and Mumbai (and perhaps Chennai).

With Pant likely to don the wicket-keeper's gloves when Virat Kohli and his team take on Joe Root's Englishmen in Chennai on February 5, we trust Dhoni gave the young man enough gyaan to improve his 'keeping and take every catch that comes to him.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

