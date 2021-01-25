News
Chahal, Rashid pull Pant's leg

By Rediff Cricket
January 25, 2021 13:47 IST
Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram
 

Yuzvendra Chahal never fails to entertain fans, be it on the field or on social media.

He is often seen pulling the leg of his team-mates, even his rather intimidating India and RCB skipper. This time his target is Rishabh Pant.

The wicketkeeper-batsman and his love for cartoons is no secret, especially after the Brisbane Test where Pant was heard singing the Hindi version of the Spiderman theme song.

India's hero of the Gabba Test took to Instagram to reveal his liking for another famous cartoon character -- 'Tom' of 'Tom and Jerry' fame.

Rishabh posted a picture wearing a t-shirt with Tom on it. 'How many of you have watched this cartoon? #17?' he asked.

Soon after he posted the pic, Chahal took a cheeky dig at Rishabh.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan too joined Chahal in teasing Pant. 'I watch many time both you and Tom,' Rashid said along with multiple laughing emojis.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

